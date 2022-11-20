Leslie Jordan gave viewers of MTV’s “Cribs” a glimpse into his home

The late actor provided an inside glimpse into his Los Angeles apartment on Thursday’s edition of MTV Cribs, which was first revealed last month.

The actor passed away on October 24 at the age of 67.

The celebrity bought a new condo just a few weeks before he passed away.

Jordan shared other unique trinkets with the group during the trip, such as a Buddha’s hand tree that he playfully referred to as “Buddha’s fingers” and quipped, “It’s creepy looking.”

Jordan was honored on Celebrity IOU, The Masked Singer, and a forthcoming Call Me Kat episode that will run on December 1 after passing away in a car

He disclosed that the late rapper Tupac Shakur had previously lived in the residence during his appearance on MTV Cribs. “I know that’s Tupac communicating to me when I feel like a rebel and a gangster,” he remarked.

Later on in the tour, he took photographers into his bedroom, which featured monogrammed pillows, dim lighting, and plenty of candles.

He made light of the fact that “there was no magic” in his bedroom and instead shared a treasured memory he had, a photograph taken at one of his first jobs.

He shared a photo of himself in his younger years standing next to a horse on a racetrack and recalled, “A lot of people don’t know this, but when I was 19 years old, I decided I wanted to be a jockey.

He would never rent another apartment after this one. Jordan moved after filming and bought his first house.

The celebrity bought a new condo just a few weeks before he passed away. He paid $1.75 million for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse in West Hollywood, according to The Dirt.

The late actor sang the “Moving on up” theme song from The Jeffersons as he revealed that the Los Angeles condo was his first-ever house purchase. “You guys, it’s never too late to be happy. Actually, I did it. I made my first real estate purchase, “In the caption, he wrote.

