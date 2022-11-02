Lindsay Arnold and husband Cusick reveals their child’s gender

Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with her husband Sam Cusick.

She revealed the gender of her baby girl on November 1.

The couple has been trying for a while to get pregnant.

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the gender of her unborn child on November 1. She is expecting her second child with her husband Sam Cusick. In May 2023, the baby girl will join Sage Jill Cusick, 2, and her husband, according to Lindsay.

Lindsay shared the news on Instagram, writing, “IT’S A………..GIRL!!!! we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister.”

On October 25, the ballroom dancer announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post. In the video, she hands Sage the positive test and instructs her to “go tell Dada.” The family hugs happily as the child administers the test to her father.

Lindsay, who has been open about her recent fertility struggles, gave a look at her pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview earlier this month. “It was just the best feeling,” she recalled about finding out she was expecting. “My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We’re excited to expand our family.”

She confessed to having a false pregnancy test in an emotional TikTok back in August.

“When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your period a few days later,” the Mirror Ball winner wrote in the clip, “but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way.”

So, when she found out she was pregnant again, she was apprehensive.

“Going into this next one, I was very nervous,” she told. “I was cautiously optimistic, but I also had a really peaceful content feeling about it.” She added, “I felt like it was right. I felt like it was our time.”

Her pregnancy has shifted her priorities and even played a part in her decision to leave Dancing With the Stars this season. “That was definitely a big factor,” she told. “We’ve been trying to actively get pregnant, and that’s very hard to do when you and your husband cannot live in the same state. So, that was a big part of it.”

When a magazine asked her if she’d ever return to the show, she said, “I’ll never say never to Dancing With the Stars, it is part of who I am. It’s part of what kind of made me and I love it. They’re always going to be family to me and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

