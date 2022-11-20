Lupita Nyong’o says her ‘Black Panther’ performance was inspired by Chadwick

The actress drew inspiration from Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward Boseman.

“When Nyong’o saw Simone, 32, at Chadwick’s burial service, she said that she was inspired by her.

She had given up her life as a spy and relocated to Haiti.

Advertisement

Being inspired. Lupita Nyong’o plays T’Challa, the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but in truth, the actress drew inspiration from Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward Boseman.

Taylor and Chadwick Boseman Timeline of Simone Ledward’s Relationships

“It was very hard to lose Chadwick, [but] he was not to me what he was to Nakia,” the Oscar winner, 39, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Saturday, November 19. “So I couldn’t even imagine what it would be like to go on after losing the love of your life.”

When Nyong’o saw Simone, 32, at Chadwick’s burial service, she said that she was inspired by her. After suffering colon cancer, the leading man passed away in August 2020. He was 43.

“I remember at his memorial service, bearing witness to Simone … and the strength that she possessed. I remember being so shocked because I was broken. She was so grounded, she was like an oak,” the actress recalled.

“When I was getting ready for Nakia, I thought about her a lot,” Nyong’o continued. Because she was aware of information that we were not, Nakia appears to be much more mature and wiser about death and sadness than I was.

Advertisement

Nakia departed Africa years ago, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reveals that she didn’t even come back for T’Challa’s funeral. She had given up her life as a spy and relocated to Haiti. The movie, which debuted in theatres on November 11, reveals that Nakia was one of the few people who knew T’Challa was terminally ill, much like how Simone was among the few who knew Chadwick was fighting colon cancer.

Wakanda Forever’s credits included a list of people thanking Simone, and director Ryan Coogler claimed to have communicated with her during the development of the movie to discuss how to appropriately recognize the star.

In addition to his family, Chadwick had artistic collaborators in his life, and Coogler said, “We were in constant communication with those folks. In particular, we were very close with his wife, Simone, and his creative partner Logan Coles.”

Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After

“We were staying tapped in with them as much as we could, and it gave us the space to create, but obviously, we were seeking out their opinion all the time,” he continued. “We’re looking forward to sharing it with everybody.”

Simone went to the sequel’s Los Angeles premiere as well as a Washington, D.C., screening to benefit the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts.

Advertisement

Also Read Shakira’s cutesiest photos with Gerard Pique and her two children Since becoming a mother in 2013, Shakira and her partner, Gerard Piqué,...