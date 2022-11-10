Madison declares that marriage is the best as she continues their honeymoon

Madison shared a number of memorable moments from her honeymoon in Mexico with her husband Grant Troutt on her Instagram Story.

Madison Prewett Troutt enjoys a happy marriage! Madison shared a number of memorable moments from her honeymoon in Mexico with her husband Grant Troutt on her Instagram Story. A video of rose petals and candles leading up to their hotel bed was one glimpse of the romantic trip.

Along with more rose petals and candles, the space was also embellished with enormous balloons that read “Mr. and Mrs. Troutt” and led to a bathtub.

“We come back to our villa to this!!!!!!!!!!” Madison, 26, captioned the clip. “MARRIAGE is the best. I repeat the BEST.”

The newlyweds have taken part in a variety of activities while they have been in Mexico, such as a day by the pool and a spectacular private supper.

Wednesday, Madison shared on her Instagram Story that her now-husband had surprised her with a bunch of red and pink roses when she got up. Additionally, she displayed her magnificent diamond engagement ring and declared, “Bye not over it.”

On October 29, Madison married Grant, a 26-year-old speaker and minister to churches and athletes. Grant is from Dallas, Texas. Three months after their hasty engagement, the grandiose event took place.

Among the 400 guests that watched the pair on their special day were Ben Higgins, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Kelley Flanagan, three favorites from Bachelor Nation.

She earlier said of their wedding, “Truly, none of this would have been possible without the support of our families. “They mean the world to us, and we are incredibly appreciative of all of their support at this difficult time!”

Madison revealed to the media in the weeks before their wedding that the pair were attending prenuptial couples therapy as part of their marriage preparation.

“It did take us a minute to figure out what that exactly looked like,” she said. “We didn’t know if we wanted the pastor who is marrying us to do it, or if we wanted to go to an actual counselor, or if we wanted to go to someone at our church. That was the part where we had to discuss, but we were actually on the same page about wanting that beforehand.”

“Early on, we were just kind of like, “Okay, what does it look like to seek premarital guidance? ” We just started debating it, and we ended up going to an actual counselor,” the former reality star explained.

