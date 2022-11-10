Madison Prewett Troutt declares that marriage is the best as she and her husband Grant continue their honeymoon.

Madison wed grant— a 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches — on Oct. 29 at his parent’s home in Dallas, Texas

Madison shared a number of memorable moments from her honeymoon in Mexico with husband Grant Troutt

Along with more rose petals and candles, the space was also embellished with enormous balloons that read “Mr. and Mrs. Troutt” and led to a bathtub.

Advertisement

Madison Prewett Troutt enjoys a happy marriage!

Madison shared a number of memorable moments from her honeymoon in Mexico with husband Grant Troutt on her Instagram Story. A video of rose petals and candles leading up to their hotel bed was one glimpse from the romantic trip.

Along with more rose petals and candles, the space was also embellished with enormous balloons that read “Mr. and Mrs. Troutt” and led to a bathtub.

When we return to our villa, this is what we find. The video was captioned by Madison, 26. “MARIAGE is great. I reiterate: BEST.”

The former Bachelors contestant sharing photos from the couple’s trip ever since they touched down in Mexico. Previously, she told PEOPLE the twosome would be “spending two nights in Dallas and then going to Cabo for a week.”

Advertisement Madison wed grant— a 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches — on Oct. 29 at his parent’s home in Dallas, Texas. The lavish affair occurred just three months after engagement. Bachelor Nation favorites ben higgins, Aannah Ann Sluss and Kelly Flanagan were among the 400 guests that witnessed the couple on their special day. “Truly, none of this would have been possible without the support of our families,” she previously told PEOPLE of their wedding ceremony. “They mean the world to us and we feel so grateful for all of their help during this time!” In the weeks leading up to their ceremony, Madison told PEOPLE that the twosome was preparing for marriage by attending marital couple counseling.

The newlyweds have participated in an assortment of activities during their time in Mexico, including a day poolside and a lavish private dinner.

Advertisement

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, Madison revealed that she woke up to a bouquet of red and pink roses from her now-husband. She also showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring, saying: “Bye not over it.”

Also Read Madison Prewett weds Grant Troutt in a charming Texas ceremony Grant Troutt and the 26-year-old ex-Bachelor contestant were married on Saturday in...

Advertisement