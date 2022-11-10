Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Hollywood
  • Madison Prewett Troutt declares that marriage is the best as she and her husband Grant continue their honeymoon.
Madison Prewett Troutt declares that marriage is the best as she and her husband Grant continue their honeymoon.

Madison Prewett Troutt declares that marriage is the best as she and her husband Grant continue their honeymoon.

Articles
Advertisement
Madison Prewett Troutt declares that marriage is the best as she and her husband Grant continue their honeymoon.

Madison Prewett Troutt declares that marriage is the best as she and her husband Grant continue their honeymoon.

Advertisement
  • Madison wed grant— a 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches — on Oct. 29 at his parent’s home in Dallas, Texas
  • Madison shared a number of memorable moments from her honeymoon in Mexico with husband Grant Troutt
  • Along with more rose petals and candles, the space was also embellished with enormous balloons that read “Mr. and Mrs. Troutt” and led to a bathtub.
Advertisement

Madison Prewett Troutt enjoys a happy marriage!

Madison shared a number of memorable moments from her honeymoon in Mexico with husband Grant Troutt on her Instagram Story. A video of rose petals and candles leading up to their hotel bed was one glimpse from the romantic trip.

Along with more rose petals and candles, the space was also embellished with enormous balloons that read “Mr. and Mrs. Troutt” and led to a bathtub.

When we return to our villa, this is what we find. The video was captioned by Madison, 26. “MARIAGE is great. I reiterate: BEST.”

The former Bachelors contestant sharing photos from the couple’s trip ever since they touched down in Mexico. Previously, she told PEOPLE the twosome would be “spending two nights in Dallas and then going to Cabo for a week.”

Advertisement

Madison wed grant— a 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches — on Oct. 29 at his parent’s home in Dallas, Texas. The lavish affair occurred just three months after engagement.

Bachelor Nation favorites ben higgins, Aannah Ann Sluss and Kelly Flanagan  were among the 400 guests that witnessed the couple on their special day.

“Truly, none of this would have been possible without the support of our families,” she previously told PEOPLE of their wedding ceremony. “They mean the world to us and we feel so grateful for all of their help during this time!”

In the weeks leading up to their ceremony, Madison told PEOPLE that the twosome was preparing for marriage by attending marital couple counseling.

The newlyweds have participated in an assortment of activities during their time in Mexico, including a day poolside and a lavish private dinner.

Advertisement

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, Madison revealed that she woke up to a bouquet of red and pink roses from her now-husband. She also showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring, saying: “Bye not over it.”

Also Read

Madison Prewett weds Grant Troutt in a charming Texas ceremony
Madison Prewett weds Grant Troutt in a charming Texas ceremony

Grant Troutt and the 26-year-old ex-Bachelor contestant were married on Saturday in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Christina Ricci reveals the shoot for 'YellowJackets' season 2 has wrapped
Christina Ricci reveals the shoot for 'YellowJackets' season 2 has wrapped
Andie MacDowell claims that Sharon Stone gave her dating app advice
Andie MacDowell claims that Sharon Stone gave her dating app advice
Drew Barrymore and Adam is celebrating their silver anniversary
Drew Barrymore and Adam is celebrating their silver anniversary
Lucasfilm unveiled a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Lucasfilm unveiled a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
"Fast X" trailer features family, fast cars, and Jason Momoa seeking revenge
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon pursue the dream in “Air” trailer
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon pursue the dream in “Air” trailer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story