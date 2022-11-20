Mariah Carey will perform “My Childhood Dream” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On November 24, Mariah Carey will perform her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” during the yearly holiday gala in New York City.

Thanksgiving Day’s Macy’s Parade just got a little cheerier! On November 24, Mariah Carey will perform her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” during the yearly holiday gala in New York City.

“I’m living the dream I had as a kid! At this year’s @macys Thanksgiving Day parade, I’ll be opening for the one and only SANTA CLAUS “On Friday, Carey, 52, posted on Instagram. “🎄🎉💫 Pay attention on Thanksgiving.”

A countdown to Thanksgiving is shown in the video before Carey states in a voice-over, “Hello, Mariah! I’ll see you during the Macy’s parade on Thanksgiving.”

Around 12 p.m. ET, or three hours after it first airs on NBC, Carey will make an appearance at the parade before Santa Claus wraps up the yearly holiday celebration.

The Today show’s Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Savannah Guthrie will once again serve as the event’s hosts. Roker, then 68, co-hosted the parade with Willard Scott and Katie Couric for the first time in 1995, while Guthrie, now 50, and Kotb, now 58, did so for the first time in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums, Mario Lopez and family, Ziggy Marley, Sean Paul, Kirk Franklin, and Jordin Sparks are just a few of the artists who will be performing this year.

The programme will also feature some of the best Broadway performers, beginning with a stunning opening act from Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl. The casts of Some Like It Hot, A Beautiful Noise, and The Lion King are additional Broadway performers. The show will come to a close with the famous Radio City Rockettes.

Additionally, Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, and Flula Borg from Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin are expected to attend.

Of course, balloons will also play a significant role in the parade, and SpongeBob SquarePants from Nickelodeon, Boss Baby from DreamWorks Animation, and Astronaut Snoopy from Peanuts Worldwide will all make appearances.

The BBC’s Bluey, Abrams Books’ Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Sinclair Oil’s Dino and Baby Dino, and Illumination’s Stuart the Minion are among the newcomers to the roster this year. A brand-new balloon ice of Striker, the Fox Sports U.S. Soccer Star, is also part of the inflatable collection.

This year’s festivities will once again include floats, and five brand-new ones will make their premiere on Thanksgiving Day. The imaginative floats include The Wonders by Wonder, Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party by Toys”R”Us, People of First Light by Macy’s, Baby Shark by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon, and Supersized

Birds of a Feather Stream Together by Peacock, “1-2-3 Sesame Street” by Sesame Workshop, and, of course, Santa’s Sleigh are just a few of the returning floats.

Carey and Walter Afanasieff, who had collaborated with Carey since her 1990 self-titled debut and early No. 1 hit, “Love Takes Time,” co-wrote and produced the festive classic “All I Want for Christmas,” which was included on her 1994 Merry Christmas album.

Since then, “All I Want for Christmas” has experienced a second life. In 2019, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became Mariah’s 19th song to achieve this feat.

The first holiday single to ever win the prestigious RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award was Carey’s in 2021.

Carey will get the opportunity to warm up for her set of special holiday performances this year at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on December 9 and December 11, and at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 13 and December 16.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. ET. At 2:00 PM ET, the network will broadcast an encore transmission.

