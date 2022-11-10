Maya Rudolph believes her role as the villain in Disney’s will love by her family

It’s no hardship for Maya Rudolph to play a villain.

It’s no hardship for Maya Rudolph to play a villain. 50-year-old The Baking It co-host joins Disney’s much-anticipated sequel Malvina Monroe, a local real estate realtor, disenchanted as the new villain. According to her, “Every costume and wig I got to wear was more stunning than the next.” “Additionally, I had amazing touches like my exquisite crowns—which were specially created for Malvina—and my dark nails, which resembled claws. Additionally, bossing people around and yelling at them is hilariously over-the-top and makes for a lot of fun.”

The actress is especially eager for her four kids, Pearl, 17, Minnie, 9, Jack, 11, and Lucille, whom she has with her longtime partner, director Paul Thomas Anderson, to attend the picture. She claims that her children are the biggest Disney enthusiasts. “And so am I. They’re going to adore it, in my opinion.”

Amy Adams, who plays Giselle again in the film, really captured Rudolph’s attention. She claims, “I was truly starstruck when I met Giselle because I loved the first movie so much. “When I first saw Amy in her costume, I had a strong impression that she was real. Her voice is like music, and she has a twinkle in her eye.”

Rudolph remembers having wonderful off-camera experiences like “harmonizing with Amy on-site” as a result. “I love to harmonize, but I don’t often have somebody to do it with, but this time I did! Along with shooting in Ireland. We are extremely fortunate to have been present. I developed lifelong friendships and fell in love with it. My heart will always belong to Ireland.”

When asked about a recent interview in which she was depicted as being upset that David Letterman mispronounced her name during her first appearance on his program, Rudolph clarifies that “it’s unfortunate that this became a story as I was misquoted by the magazine and therefore the intent of the conversation was misunderstood, which was upsetting to me as Dave is one of my comedy idols.”

“It has since been corrected but it was really part of a larger conversation about me learning from my mistakes and about how to get comfortable with speaking publicly early in my career and getting better at it with time,” she explains.

“It was never a story about Letterman, he did nothing wrong. It wasn’t about him mispronouncing my name, that’s not a big deal and happens to me often, it was about how I handled that moment. This was not a story about the past to create blame but for me to self-reflect.”

The former Saturday Night Live star says she is particularly looking forward to the holidays now in “cozy attire Because of how hot it has been everywhere, I believe I am genuinely prepared for “sweata weatha.”

Rudolph is particularly appreciative of "my family" during this Thanksgiving season, she adds. "And the latest Beyoncé record,"

On November 18, Disenchanted makes its Disney+ debut.

