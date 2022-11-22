In an effort to put an end to breakup rumors, Tori Spelling shared her family’s yearly holiday card, which features her husband Dean McDermot.

Tori acknowledged that she and Dean were no longer sleeping together in June 2021.

The actress posted a photo of the card and the phrase “this year is particularly special” to Instagram on November 21. “We’re all here with you!” (This image can be seen.)

In the image, taken by SimplytoImpress.com, Tori poses in a super-glamorous, glittery black jumpsuit, while Dean wears a dark red v-neck t-shirt to make things more laid-back. Their five children—Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5—join them. Additionally present was the actor’s 24-year-old son Jack Montgomery McDermott, whom he shares with Mary Jo Eustace, who matched his step-mom in a glittery black blazer.

The family received a flood of kind words from admirers and friends, including a number of Tori’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars. Jennie Garth, the author of The Stori Telling’s best friend, commented, “Looky at all of you cuties,” and

Although Tori, 49, and Dean, 56, have been wed since 2006, there have been rumors that they would divorce recently. She was captured in a photo at a farmers market three months later without her wedding band.

A source told News in November 2021 that “they have been trying to sort it out for the benefit of the kids for years.” “Tori is prepared for a brand-new beginning.”

Additionally feeding breakup rumors, Dean was conspicuously missing from Tori’s holiday card the previous year. Tori later clarified the situation regarding his disappearance by writing in response to a fan on Instagram, “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.”

Tori and Dean seem to be acting more like a team lately. Dean was obviously sporting a band on that finger when the two were sighted getting a bite to eat in Calabasas, California, in September. They spent last month’s Halloween at Universal Studios with Jack, Liam, and Stella.

On October 30, Tori posted on Instagram, “Halloween Horror Nights ’22… a family affair.” “Thanks, @unistudios for a fantastic evening. It was so much fun to be able to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older children.”

Now, it appears that the entire family will be spending Christmas together.