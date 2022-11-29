McLean’s Wife Celebrates Daughter Elliott’s 10th Birthday

The daughter of AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle is turning ten!

The Backstreet Boys singer’s wife celebrated her daughter Elliott’s 10th birthday on Sunday by sharing a heartfelt Instagram message in her honour. Rochelle, who also has a 5-year-old daughter named Lyric Dean with McLean, uploaded a sweet photo of Elliott waving in a Britney Spears t-shirt and making a peace sign.

“MY GIRL turns 10 today. Today I’m going to shower her with affection, embraces, and kisses!” Rochelle started. “I’m very proud of the young person she’s becoming. I will always be grateful that her creator selected me to be her mother. I adore you, sweetheart Birthday greetings to @elliott jaymes1127.”

Advertisement

In a recent interview, McLean, 44, discussed his daughter Elliott’s desire to rename herself after Ava, which Rochelle had previously said was “not a gender thing.”

“At first, I didn’t know if it was a transgender thing when my daughter asked to change her name to Elliott, which is not the case, but it is a personal choice,” he stated in September. “And it’s her everything—her body, her name, everything. Ava is still who she is. I’ll always think of her as Ava.”

However, McLean continued, “whatever her justification, that’s hers, and I’m going to back it a million percent, and my wife will [too].”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rochelle DeAnna Mclean (@rochelle_deanna) Advertisement

According to the RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race contestant “I will be completely behind both of my daughters on whatever journey they choose, and my wife will be by them and support them no matter what their path or journey entails. That simply sums up who we are as a family.”

When Rochelle shared a back-to-school photo of the young child carrying a balloon that read, “Elliott’s Initially Day of 4th Grade!” in August, word of the name change first spread.

She later responded to inquiries regarding her identity on her Instagram Story after mentioning the name change.

For those wondering, Rochelle added, “Elliott’s name change is not a gender thing. Not that it’s anyone’s business, either,” going on to say that her daughter had tried a few name changes before Elliott “stuck” after she requested that her parents start using the name last year.

Advertisement

“There are so many Ava’s that she wanted something special that nobody else had. Respecting her urge to stand out from the crowd didn’t seem to cause any harm.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rochelle DeAnna Mclean (@rochelle_deanna)

Advertisement

The four-person family got together to celebrate Thanksgiving last week, which Rochelle captured in a snapshot and shared on Instagram.

McLean’s 2011 bride Rochelle expressed gratitude in her letter.

Also Read Drake makes surprise appearance alongside Backstreet Boys to perform Drake and Backstreet Boys performed together in Toronto on Saturday night. The...