Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds after giving birth

Meghan Trainor shed more than 60 pounds after giving birth to her son, Riley, by C-section.

Meghan Trainor experienced a “really dark place” and her “heaviest” point in her life.

experienced a “really dark place” and her “heaviest” point in her life. Trainor disclosed that she entirely changed her diet and training routine.

After giving birth to Riley last year, Meghan Trainor experienced a “really dark place” and her “heaviest” point in her life.

“I was, like, over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out,” the “Made You Look” singer, 28, told ET Canada on Monday.

“I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”

Trainor disclosed that she entirely changed her diet and training routine and shed more than 60 pounds.

She noted, “I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything.’”

Trainor, who has a baby with her husband Daryl Sabara, claimed that after making her lifestyle modifications, she started feeling “better than ever.”

“I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time,” the “Lips Are Movin” chart-topper said, noting her confidence level was at “a good eight or nine.”

“I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just [feeling] better than ever.”

Trainor admitted that while being in a much better place, she still experiences moments of “mom guilt” for “not being home as much.”

Riley, the infant, has only recently begun to say “momma,” according to the “Me Too” singer.

The blond beauty continued, “I’m, like, ‘he does know me.

Trainor recently stated that she and Sabara, 30, are preparing to have their second child.

“If I could’ve [gotten] pregnant months ago, I would’ve,” the “Better When I’m Dancin’” singer told Us Weekly in August.

“We’re just busy and I don’t want to be, like, nauseous while doing all this fun stuff.

However, she continued, “I’ma be trying to get knocked up in November and December. A new baby is on my “calendar.”

