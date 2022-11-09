Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds after giving birth

Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds after giving birth

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds after giving birth

Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds after giving birth

Advertisement
  • Meghan Trainor shed more than 60 pounds after giving birth to her son, Riley, by C-section.
  • Meghan Trainor experienced a “really dark place” and her “heaviest” point in her life.
  • Trainor disclosed that she entirely changed her diet and training routine.
Advertisement

After giving birth to Riley last year, Meghan Trainor experienced a “really dark place” and her “heaviest” point in her life.

“I was, like, over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out,” the “Made You Look” singer, 28, told ET Canada on Monday.

“I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”

Trainor disclosed that she entirely changed her diet and training routine and shed more than 60 pounds.

She noted, “I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything.’”

Trainor, who has a baby with her husband Daryl Sabara, claimed that after making her lifestyle modifications, she started feeling “better than ever.”

Advertisement

“I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time,” the “Lips Are Movin” chart-topper said, noting her confidence level was at “a good eight or nine.”

“I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just [feeling] better than ever.”

Trainor admitted that while being in a much better place, she still experiences moments of “mom guilt” for “not being home as much.”

Riley, the infant, has only recently begun to say “momma,” according to the “Me Too” singer.

The blond beauty continued, “I’m, like, ‘he does know me.

Trainor recently stated that she and Sabara, 30, are preparing to have their second child.

Advertisement

“If I could’ve [gotten] pregnant months ago, I would’ve,” the “Better When I’m Dancin’” singer told Us Weekly in August.

“We’re just busy and I don’t want to be, like, nauseous while doing all this fun stuff.

However, she continued, “I’ma be trying to get knocked up in November and December. A new baby is on my “calendar.”

Also Read

Meghan Trainor’s son supports her in Crowd at ‘Today’ Performance
Meghan Trainor’s son supports her in Crowd at ‘Today’ Performance

The 28-year-old singer and mother of a toddler went on Today on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story