Migos rapper Takeoff’s death has been officially ruled a homicide

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office determined that the 28-year-old musician died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds of the head and thorax into the arm.”

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Takeoff, whose true name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed on Tuesday outside the entrance to a downtown bowling alley.

“This morning at 2:34 a.m. officers received a call of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived there shortly thereafter — a downtown location, Billiards & Bowling Alley. They came upon a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirsnick Ball, better known as Takeoff. He’s a member of the Migos rap group, out of Atlanta,” Finner said.

“I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist,” Finner added. “I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now. We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Peaceful, loving, great entertainer.”

When an incident started, Takeoff and Quavo, another rapper from the Migos, were at a private party. Quavo, 31, escaped the encounter unharmed.

The homicide division’s Sgt. Michael Arrington has pleaded with any witnesses to come forward. There have been no arrests in the incident, and suspects have not yet been identified.

“A private party was booked out for the event — after that ended, a large group of people gathered at the front door area outside of the building, and that led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement,” he said.

The rap group, which also included Takeoff’s 30-year-old cousin Offset, also included his uncle Quavo and cousin Takeoff. The Lawrenceville, Georgia-based band had been putting out songs for almost 15 years.

But most recently, it became clear that Takeoff and Quavo were continuing without Offset from fresh albums and promotional materials. Although each member had previously produced solo tracks, the duo continued to collaborate and occasionally went by the moniker “Unc and Phew.”

Only Built for Infinity Links, the joint album by Quavo and Takeoff, was released on October 7. The album features the duo’s current hit, “Messy,” for which the music video was made available on Monday.

Intruder, Takeoff’s first solo song, was published in 2017, and The Last Rocket, his debut album, was released in 2018.

Numerous celebrities, including Drake, Ja Rule, and Chloe Bailey, have paid tribute to the rapper on social media since the news of his passing surfaced.

