Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with ‘Bangerz’

Miley Cyrus is going back to her beginnings.

The 29-year-old Grammy Award nominee recently got back in the studio with Mike WiLL Made-It, who she previously collaborated with on her 2013 fourth studio album Bangerz, and it looks like they’re working on some new music.

Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd posted images from the studio session on Instagram with the caption, “EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!” on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mike, 33, left a remark on the article using the “I love you” hand sign, an ear, a drum, and a globe emojis. He posted the image to his Instagram Story with the hashtag “2023,” hinting at a release date for the following year, according to a screenshot provided by Pop Crave.

In the images, Mike and Rae Sremmurd members Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, who are also signed to Mike’s EarDrummers Entertainment brand, can be seen talking and laughing while Cyrus sings and plays the microphone.

With Bangerz, Cyrus received her first Grammy nomination, this time for best pop singing album.

With the release of Bangerz, the artist’s Disney Channel phase came to an end as she moved past her Hannah Montana phase and adopted a much edgier character. This persona has continued to change throughout her seventh and most current album, Plastic Hearts from 2020.

On her 2015 follow-up album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, which was released unexpectedly, Mike produced a number of tracks in addition to Bangerz. Additionally, Cyrus was a part of Wiz Khalifa and Jessie J’s 2013 song “23,” which also included Cyrus.

The second Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special on NBC will be co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton, with whom she is planning another memorable collaboration.

Advertisement

On Monday, the network made the declaration.

Fans can only hope the former Hannah Montana co-stars get together for a performance on the show, which is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels and features a lineup of to-be-announced musical guests.

In a promotional video published in conjunction with the news, Miley Cyrus remarked, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glammed up and dressing your best.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd Advertisement

Also Read