Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Miranda Lambert Expresses Her “Proudness” at Her Four Grammy Nominations

Miranda Lambert Expresses Her “Proudness” at Her Four Grammy Nominations

Articles
Advertisement
Miranda Lambert Expresses Her “Proudness” at Her Four Grammy Nominations

Miranda Lambert Expresses Her “Proudness” at Her Four Grammy Nominations

Advertisement
  • The 39-year-old singer-songwriter tweeted on Instagram and released a press release about the “incredible honour” after the 2022 Grammy nominations were revealed on Tuesday, revealing that Lambert is up for honours in four country categories.
  • Miranda Lambert is honoured that the Recording Academy has acknowledged her efforts.
  • Lambert’s Palomino album is nominated for best country album at the next ceremony, while its songs “If I Was a Cowboy” and “In His Arms” are up for best country song and best country solo performance, respectively.
Advertisement

 

Miranda Lambert is honoured that the Recording Academy has acknowledged her efforts.
The 39-year-old singer-songwriter tweeted on Instagram and released a press release about the “incredible honour” after the 2022 Grammy nominations were revealed on Tuesday, revealing that Lambert is up for honours in four country categories.

Lambert’s Palomino album is nominated for best country album at the next ceremony, while its songs “If I Was a Cowboy” and “In His Arms” are up for best country song and best country solo performance, respectively. She is also competing for best country duo/group performance for her song “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” alongside Luke Combs.

In a news release, Lambert stated, “I’ve always considered a GRAMMY Award to be one of the best achievements you can attain as an artist.” When I reflect on crafting these songs with some of my closest friends, I realise how far we’ve come. I had no idea where those writing sessions would go.

Other artists nominated in Lambert’s categories include Kelsea Ballerini, Zach Bryan, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson, Ingrid Andress, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Taylor Swift and Cody Johnson.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

Underneath Lambert’s Instagram post, country icon Tanya Tucker praised her for the recognition, writing, “Congrats on your nominations!”

Advertisement

Lambert currently has three Grammy awards: best female country vocal performance from 2010 for “The House That Built Me” as well as best country album for both Platinum in 2015 and Wildcard in 2021.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

Also Read

All You Need to Know About the 2022 CMA Awards, Who’s Hosting, Who’s Nominated, and More
All You Need to Know About the 2022 CMA Awards, Who’s Hosting, Who’s Nominated, and More

Nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced in September. The retired...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hilaria Baldwin & Alec Baldwin are still standing after Rust claim
Hilaria Baldwin & Alec Baldwin are still standing after Rust claim
Megan Fox praises Sophie Lloyd after refuting MGK affair rumors
Megan Fox praises Sophie Lloyd after refuting MGK affair rumors
Madonna praises herself after receiving criticism for her Grammys appearance
Madonna praises herself after receiving criticism for her Grammys appearance
Kelly Osbourne continues work amid childbirth
Kelly Osbourne continues work amid childbirth
After cancelling Kanye West, karma strikes Adidas and Balenciaga?
After cancelling Kanye West, karma strikes Adidas and Balenciaga?
Katie Maloney slams Raquel Leviss for posting pic with Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney slams Raquel Leviss for posting pic with Tom Schwartz
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story