Miranda Lambert Expresses Her “Proudness” at Her Four Grammy Nominations

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter tweeted on Instagram and released a press release about the “incredible honour” after the 2022 Grammy nominations were revealed on Tuesday, revealing that Lambert is up for honours in four country categories.

Miranda Lambert is honoured that the Recording Academy has acknowledged her efforts.

Lambert’s Palomino album is nominated for best country album at the next ceremony, while its songs “If I Was a Cowboy” and “In His Arms” are up for best country song and best country solo performance, respectively.

Advertisement

Miranda Lambert is honoured that the Recording Academy has acknowledged her efforts.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter tweeted on Instagram and released a press release about the “incredible honour” after the 2022 Grammy nominations were revealed on Tuesday, revealing that Lambert is up for honours in four country categories.

Lambert’s Palomino album is nominated for best country album at the next ceremony, while its songs “If I Was a Cowboy” and “In His Arms” are up for best country song and best country solo performance, respectively. She is also competing for best country duo/group performance for her song “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” alongside Luke Combs.

In a news release, Lambert stated, “I’ve always considered a GRAMMY Award to be one of the best achievements you can attain as an artist.” When I reflect on crafting these songs with some of my closest friends, I realise how far we’ve come. I had no idea where those writing sessions would go.

Other artists nominated in Lambert’s categories include Kelsea Ballerini, Zach Bryan, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson, Ingrid Andress, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Taylor Swift and Cody Johnson.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

Underneath Lambert’s Instagram post, country icon Tanya Tucker praised her for the recognition, writing, “Congrats on your nominations!”

Advertisement

Lambert currently has three Grammy awards: best female country vocal performance from 2010 for “The House That Built Me” as well as best country album for both Platinum in 2015 and Wildcard in 2021.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

Also Read All You Need to Know About the 2022 CMA Awards, Who’s Hosting, Who’s Nominated, and More Nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced in September. The retired...