More Music, More Happier Says Taylor Swift

One might assume Taylor Swift is ready for a break after releasing five albums in total over the past three years, but they’d be mistaken.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter remarked about how releasing music frequently makes her happy and thanked her fans for always supporting it while accepting artist of the year at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday.

She began her address by saying, “You know, I have published more music in the last three years than I did in the whole decade before that.” And I firmly believe that is due to the fact that my fans made it known that they wanted to hear a lot of the music I would create.

You motivated me, so I discovered that the more music I produced and released, the happier I was, the more I kept that channel open and just kept producing, continued Swift. I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness, and I love you more than I can say. “And the more that happened, the more you guys were like yay, keep doing it, and the happy I was.”

She declared, “Thank you! I used 13 exclamation points to emphasise how incredible it is to me that I still get to do this and that you care. I am at a loss for words. I cherish you.”

Swift also received awards for favourite female pop artist, favourite female country artist, favourite pop album, and favourite country album, all for Red (Taylor’s Version), during the programme, which was hosted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Swift donned a plunging, ’70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds to the awards ceremony. She accessorised the disco-ready ensemble with vintage side-swept curls, her trademark red lip, and jewellery by Vram and Nouvel Heritage.

