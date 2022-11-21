More Music, More Happier Says Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attended the American Music Awards and lived up to her wildest dreams
You motivated me, so I discovered that the more music I produced and released, the happier I was, the more I kept that channel open and just kept producing, continued Swift. I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness, and I love you more than I can say. “And the more that happened, the more you guys were like yay, keep doing it, and the happy I was.”
She declared, “Thank you! I used 13 exclamation points to emphasise how incredible it is to me that I still get to do this and that you care. I am at a loss for words. I cherish you.”
Swift also received awards for favourite female pop artist, favourite female country artist, favourite pop album, and favourite country album, all for Red (Taylor’s Version), during the programme, which was hosted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Swift donned a plunging, ’70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds to the awards ceremony. She accessorised the disco-ready ensemble with vintage side-swept curls, her trademark red lip, and jewellery by Vram and Nouvel Heritage.
