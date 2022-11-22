‘moved on from vaccine controversy’ says Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright claims that after receiving criticism in December 2020 for reposting a COVID pandemic-related anti-vaccination video on Twitter, she has found a “healthy way” to move on.

At the time, the 29-year-old actress from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever posted, “”My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies,”

I said, adding, “you get cancelled if you don’t conform to popular opinions but ask questions and think for yourself. not another.”

Wright responded in an interview with The Guardian when asked about the scandal, “I believe I had it two years ago and have in a healthy way moved past it. I’ve also deactivated my Twitter account and apologised in a good way. I simply expressed my regret for any harm done to anyone.”

When asked if the interviewer’s question had captured her perspective, Wright responded, “My apology was exactely that. It was apologising and stating that this was not me.”

Additionally, the Guardian writer enquired as to her COVID-19 immunisation status. She responded: “I’ve expressed my regret and am now moving on. The next query. Thanks.”

After a fan brought up her prior scandal, She-Hulk actress Jameela Jamil seemed to confirm Wright’s immunisation status on Twitter last month. Wright “deserves all the wonderful s—-” for her performance, and after praising Wakanda Forever, someone tweeted, “but she’s antivax,” to which Jamil, 36, responded, “She’s literally vaccinated.

“Dude. She is not anti-vaccine, as has been frequently stated, and the allegations made about her behaviour are untrue “Jamil tacked on. Yes, a video was posted at the beginning, but to be honest, I agree with any Black person who is at least dubious about scientific research, which the vaccines were at first.

Wright recently opened up to Variety about recovering from a serious injury that occurred on the Marvel movie’s Boston set in August of last year and forced the production to stop. She stated: “I’m still thinking about it. In counselling, I’m still working through it. It was quite upsetting.”

In theatres now is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

