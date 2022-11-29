‘My Guy and I’ says Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy adores being a father.

The Dancing with the Stars dancer, 42, uploaded a picture on Monday of him and Shai Aleksander, his 5-year-old son, whom he shares with 36-year-old Peta Murgatroyd.

As they stand in the sand during a day at the beach in the picture, Chmerkovskiy tenderly wraps his arm around his miniature self.

“The other and I. My heart is beating, “He annotated the picture.

Chmerkovskiy proceeded by thinking about parenting “If you do it right, this love is unlike any other and only grows stronger. The hardest and most gratifying job I’ve ever done is undoubtedly being a father. However, the best long-term ROI is an immediate reward (in my best @garyvee voice ;).”

Chmerkovskiy concluded by elaborating on the distinction between a dad and a father.

He declared, “A father and a dad are so not the same things. “If you have children, go do the most important job you’ve ever had, and be wonderful at it.”

As she continues her IVF journey, Peta Murgatroyd claims her 5-year-old son is “obsessed with me getting pregnant.”

Months after celebrating Shai’s first day of kindergarten, he had a unique moment with his son Shai.

Shai left for school in September, leaving Chmerkovskiy “crying in the parking lot.”

On his special day, Shai smiled and held up a “all about me” sign that included the name of his teacher, the date, his age, and what he wants to be when he grows up. Chmerkovskiy shared this cute photo on Instagram.

“Kindergarten start date! Shai’s is thrilled, @petamurgatroyd is heartbroken, and pops (me) is not doing well. It’s too true that he may become a grownup in the blink of an eye. crying once again in the parking lot, “He captioned the adorable series of pictures.

Soon later, famous dancer Val Chmerkovskiy posted a video from school drop-off in which he expressed his amazement at how large his son had grown.

“He’s huge, but why? I wonder if sitting down will make him seem smaller. What makes you so mature?” Chmerkovskiy enquires while turning the camera.

The caption for the video said, “Best job I’ve ever had.”

