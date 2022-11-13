Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra hold hands on romantic walk in Vegas

Actress Priyanka Chopra, Nick’s wife, was also there to support him.

At a Jonas Brothers concert on Saturday, Nick Jonas, who is currently in Las Vegas, performed alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin. Actress Priyanka Chopra, Nick’s wife, was also there to support him. She had just returned to the US from a week-long solo trip to India. Priyanka shared a fresh photo of herself and Nick from their most recent outing on Sunday.

Priyanka shared a photo of herself and Nick Jonas walking hand in hand down a path that was bordered by plants in what appeared to be a hotel on Instagram Stories. While Priyanka was sporting a red overcoat with black boots and a tiny black handbag, Nick was sporting a yellow jacket with a pair of jeans and white sneakers. Since the photo was taken from behind them during their romantic stroll, their faces were not visible. Sharing it, Priyanka wrote, “Vegas nights with bae (baby).”

Fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas showed a lot of support for the same photo when it was posted on a fan website. “Love you Nickyanka (Nick and Priyanka),” one commenter said. “Hottest couple,” remarked another spectator. More images of the two from the evening were requested by certain fans. We need more pictures of Priyanka, the comment read. Another user commented, “We need more photographs of her clothing, cuties,” expressing a desire to see the actor’s unique appearance.

After arriving back in Los Angeles earlier on Thursday, Priyanka uploaded a picture of herself holding her baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with Nick standing by their side. “Home,” the star said as the post’s caption. She also included a heart, an evil eye, and a hand folded emoji. After spending almost a week in India, she left for the US.

Priyanka returned to Mumbai earlier this month after a three-year absence. Priyanka kept herself busy with promotional activities for her haircare brand while she was in Mumbai. Later, she travelled to Lucknow, where she served as the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and went on field visits.