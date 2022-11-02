Nick Thompson criticizes Danielle Ruhl’s “harmful,” and says he was not responsible for their split

Nick Thompson of Love Is Blind won’t keep quiet about his divorce from ex-wife Danielle Ruhl.

Nick Thompson of Love Is Blind won’t keep quiet about his divorce from ex-wife Danielle Ruhl. The 36-year-old reality star responded to Ruhl’s charges that Thompson was “taking no culpability” for the breakdown of their marriage in an exclusive statement.

“It’s hurtful to hear these comments. It’s disappointing that Danielle chooses to make false claims and defamatory comments about me and our relationship,” Thompson shared of Ruhl, who he met and married on season 2 of the Netflix hit. “It’s especially hurtful because she knows firsthand how difficult being in the public eye is.”

The charges made by his ex, according to Thompson, are “either incorrect or, in the best case scenario, lacking context.”

“As I have stated before, I implemented a boundary to not engage in communication with Danielle for my own mental health because I did not feel like our communication was trustworthy or yielding positive outcomes,” he said. “In good conscience, I will not share private matters or my experience in our relationship publicly because it’s not in my character to disparage people. I am ready to stop living in the past and move forward.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the 29-year-old Ruhl revealed to the media that she and Thompson were no longer together “He hasn’t taken responsibility for anything. It takes two, and I wanted to make sure that was mentioned. But sadly, and this is nothing new, he continues to place all of the responsibility on me in every interview. He did this throughout the entire relationship.”

She added that despite spending “a relatively long period of time” in the couple’s counseling, the pair failed to save their marriage because Thompson wouldn’t participate.

“We actually stopped that, but there was a long period of time in which we weren’t having issues,” she said. “Everything was his decision. No matter how much I had an opinion or an input in things, it was never taken into consideration.”

Ruhl claimed that her husband was “extremely unhappy” after she filed for divorce, despite the fact that their marriage had problems. “Because of what I did, he continues to try to punish me. Despite the fact that we both claim to have known what was best for us, “She asserted.

Thompson previously discussed the difficulties they had once the cameras of the popular Netflix series stopped filming.

“As we moved forward and we started integrating our lives together, you start to see sort of some cracks that you don’t see [right away] based on the way that we met,” Thompson told Us Weekly. “And, you know, we were still building our connection, but you go from being completely scheduled to kind of being out in the world to fend for yourself.”

“There wasn’t a big catastrophic event,” he continued. “Just over time, these things started building up … I don’t wanna speak for her, but I know I wasn’t feeling like I was getting the partnership I needed to be successful and to kind of move forward with the relationship.”

One of the two couples that were married in the season 2 finale was Ruhl and Thompson. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, the other married pair, likewise announced their separation in August and filed for divorce in October.

