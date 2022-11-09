Advertisement
Nikita Dragun arrested from Miami hotel

Nikita Dragun arrested from Miami hotel

  • The 26-year-old influencer was discovered wandering around a hotel pool naked.
  • Was arrested for disorderly behaviour, battery and assaulting a police officer.
  • Nikita Dragun threw water bottles at officers.
After being discovered wandering around a posh hotel pool in Miami naked, Nikita Dragun was taken into custody on Monday night.

According to TMZ, the YouTuber, whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, had been acting disorderly for hours while strolling around the pool area in her bathing suit.

The hotel workers stated that she purposefully splashed water on them when they requested her to put her clothes back on, which is when the police were called.

The 26-year-old had retired to her hotel room, where she was playing loud music, by the time the police arrived.

Police and hotel security repeatedly pounded on her door in an effort to subdue her until she finally opened it and greeted them. She allegedly slammed the door when they informed her that she had to follow the hotel’s rules, though.

Do you want more? Dragun thn allegedly asked the officers as he opened the door before hurling a water bottle at them. She was detained right away.

Following the altercation, the influencer, who has 8.9 million Instagram followers, was arrested for misdemeanour disorderly behaviour, misdemeanour battery, and felony battery on a police officer.

