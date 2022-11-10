Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have officially split up

The relationship between Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck is officially over. “

The relationship between Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck is officially over. “We can confirm that the pair are no longer together,” Noah’s publicist told The New York Times on Nov. 8, adding that Dixie and Noah, who began dating in 2020, “remain close friends.”

In the second season of The D’Amelio Show on Hulu, Dixie alluded to a trying time in their relationship. This news follows that.

“We’re not really talking right now,” Dixie told her parents Heidi D’Amelio and Marc D’Amelio in the Sept. 28 episode, which was filmed months before airing. “We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”

Dixie refuted breakup rumors in August, just before the show aired, after season two’s filming was finished, saying that she and Noah were still together even though they don’t share their relationship updates online.

Dixie shared exclusively with E! News what she had learned from keeping her romance off social media after the program aired.

“Taking relationships and stuff offline really helped me figure out who I am,” she told E! News in a Sept. 30 interview. “And I feel very excited for the future.”

In fact, that isn’t the first time Noah or Dixie have told the public about their idea. In an exclusive interview with E! News in February, Noah explained why they wanted to keep their love story private.

“It’s been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way,” he said. “We kind of enjoy time together rather than seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We’re doing it for each other and that’s what it’s all about.”

Dixie has talked openly about managing her romance while working over the past year in addition to keeping it private. She stated that juggling love and work is “simply a part of life” in an exclusive interview with News in March.

“You work and you see each other when you can,” Dixie said. “And everyone’s busy, so, we’ll make it work.”

