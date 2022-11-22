Olivia Culpo gets emotional when discussing her pregnancy plans with McCaffrey

She expressed concern that her health issues may complicate the process.

Olivia Culpo is looking forward to being a mommy. The 30-year-old model shared new information on her fertility journey during the episode of The Culpo Sisters that aired on November 21. She expressed concern that her health issues may complicate the process.

“Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways,” she said in her confessional. “There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP.”

Olivia has been seeing NFL player Christian McCaffrey for the past three years.

She remarked of the San Francisco 49ers running back, "He is completely and totally focused on football and he should be. "He's 25. He isn't ready to start a family. It becomes quite stressful when you

Olivia acknowledged that she imagined having a family and getting married when she was 30 during the taping of her TLC reality program confessional. She is unsure of when she will move her relationship with Christian in that way for the time being.

“I’m definitely the kind of person who likes to have a plan,” she said. “Right now, I have no plan because I have so many question marks, so I’m freaking out.”

Before the episode ended, Olivia sobbed as she confided in her younger sister Sophia Culpo about her fears.

“I’m so worried about what Christian thinks and putting pressure on my relationship in a way that’s not going to move in the direction I want, but that’s also not who I am,” she said. “I just can’t imagine having to start over again and I feel like I’ve always been in these vulnerable positions in relationships.”

