Olivia Wilde takes Otis and Daisy to a Harry Styles concert

Darling filmmaker, 38, was seated with her children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, whom she has with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, in the audience at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Olivia Wilde attended the most recent Harry Styles concert with several VIPs on her side.

Wilde and Styles, both 28 years old, have been linked. Fans last saw the celebrity at his Harryween performance on October 31. The star has been a regular in the crowd during his Love on Tour concert run.

Advertisement

Olivia Wilde attended the most recent Harry Styles concert with several VIPs on her side.

The Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker, 38, was seated with her children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, whom she has with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, in the audience at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Fans uploaded footage of Wilde and her children on Twitter and TikTok, where the actress could be seen dancing with Daisy to Harry Styles’ popular song “As It Was.”

Following their encounter on the Don’t Worry Darling set in January 2021, Wilde and Styles, both 28 years old, have been linked. Fans last saw the celebrity at his Harryween performance on October 31. The star has been a regular in the crowd during his Love on Tour concert run.

In pictures released by the Daily Mail on Monday, the couple can be seen earlier this week exiting the same Los Angeles gym.

Advertisement

Last week, Styles made his stage comeback after a brief absence due to the virus. Due to illness, the “As It Was” singer had to postpone three of her earlier this month scheduled performances until January.

He said on Instagram, “Towards the conclusion of the concert on Wednesday, I started feeling unwell, and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since.” I’ve been trying my hardest to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor right now and I’m heartbroken that it’s simply not going to be feasible.”

He went on: “In the 12 years I’ve been travelling, I have never had to cancel a gig due to sickness. I’m really sad to have to do that, and I would have attended the performance if I could.”

His performance on Tuesday night was his final in the city before the postponed January dates, making it the 12th of his 15 residency performances in Los Angeles. It also happened on the same day that he received six Grammy Award nominations.

Songs and records of the year, albums of the year, best pop vocal albums, best music videos, and best pop

Advertisement

Also Read Olivia Wilde steps out in make-up free appearance amid dispute rumors with Florence Pugh Rumors circulated that Olivia and Florence fought over the leading lady's chemistry...