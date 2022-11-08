Ozzy Osbourne declares he no longer wants to move back to the UK  

Ozzy Osbourne still intends to return to England, although he’s not really excited about it.

However, in the latest interview, “To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America,” the Crazy Train artist admitted.

Ozzy, however, subsequently emphasized his wish to stay in the United States once more: “I’ll be really honest with you: I don’t want to return to England.

The 73-year-old Black Sabbath frontman voiced second thoughts about the choice in a new Consequence cover story released on Monday, less than three months after declaring he and his wife Sharon were relocating to the U.K. due to the alarming number of shootings in the U.S.

When asked about the conflicting reactions on social media to his comments regarding American violence that were published in an August interview with The Observer, Ozzy said, "I'm getting a little of heat from folks."

When asked about the conflicting reactions on social media to his comments regarding American violence that were published in an August interview with The Observer, Ozzy said, “I’m getting a little of heat from folks.”

Shortly after making the remarks, Harry and Sharon, 69, unveiled Home to Roost, a new 10-part BBC reality series that would follow their return to Britain.

Ozzy clarified that Sharon’s decision to leave The Talk in March 2021 was motivated by criticism of her defense of Piers Morgan’s divisive comments challenging the veracity of Meghan Markle’s discussion of mental health in an appearance with Oprah Winfrey.

“When my wife got called a racist on [The Talk], she is absolutely not a racist,” he told Consequence. “Her friend is Piers Morgan… She didn’t say, ‘I agree with him.’ She just respected his ability to have freedom of speech. That’s all that she said. And she got a lot of flak from that, so we actually had to have f–king armed guards and all that.”

In an interview with the magazine, Sharon also shared her perspective, stating that Los Angeles is no longer the “paradise” she once believed it to be. “If you enjoyed music in the 1970s, this was the place to be. It’s no longer that hub. It’s no longer thrilling. Instead of going sideways, it has descended “She spoke. “It’s not enjoyable to live there. This place is hazardous. There is a crime in every major city, but I don’t feel secure here. Ozzy doesn’t either.”

Ozzy, however, subsequently emphasized his wish to stay in the United States once more: “I’ll be really honest with you: I don’t want to return to England. F—- it.”

Ozzy said in an interview with The Observer in August that his health issues had prevented him from visiting his native country for a while and from performing live for “three or four years” prior to his unexpected appearance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. According to the article, he and Sharon will return to the UK in February 2023 after spending more than two decades there due in large part to the unstable political climate and all-too-common gun violence in the United States.

“Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” Ozzy told the outlet at the time. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy.”

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f—ing Forest Lawn,” Ozzy added, noting the famous cemetery in Los Angeles. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go.”

“But, no, it’s just time for me to come home,” he clarified.

