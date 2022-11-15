Following his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is apparently dating model Emily Ratajkowski, according to US sources

The comedian had been dating Kardashian for nine months until they called it quits in August after a brief courtship

Davidson and Ratajkowski have reportedly been spending time together, according to US sources

Pete and Emily have reportedly been “talking for a couple months now,” a source told US sources. The source further disclosed that although the relationship is “extremely young,” both parties genuinely like one another. Unlike Davidson, who recently ended a relationship, Ratajkowski divorced her spouse of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September of this year after rumours of infidelity. Davidson recently ended a relationship. Sylvester is Emily and her ex-son. husband’s

According to US sources, Pete and Emily were allegedly set up by their common acquaintances, and things became hot and heavy almost away. As for what Davidson and Ratajkowski appreciated in one another, an insider told the portal that “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how brilliant she is.” It’s interesting to note that Howard Stern earlier teased Emily and Pete’s relationship on his show when he discussed rumours about Pete’s potential new love interest and stated Emily and he would make a nice match during a segment of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in September.

Brad Pitt and Emily romance rumours

Before Pete and her romance rumours, Emily’s relationship with Brad Pitt following her divorce was also mentioned. Despite there being no significant relationship between them, numerous rumours stated that Brad and the model were hanging out regularly. Regarding Pitt and Ratajkowski’s meetings, a source had told People, “She is obviously beautiful and very interested in art. When they get together, they always have a fantastic time and have a lot to speak about. When they are separated, they remain in contact.”

Although Ratajkowski appeared to put the rumours to bed last month when she opened out about being single to Harper’s Bazaar. She stated that she had been loving being by herself “I experience every feeling. I’m sad and angry. I experience elation. I’m happy. I sense humour. Each day is unique. I only know that I’m feeling those emotions, which is fantastic because it gives me hope that everything will be alright.” Ratajkowski also made news last month after pictures of her appeared to show her cuddling up to a man, who was apparently DJ Orazio Rispo. According to reports, the couple was seen eating dinner in New York City and appeared to be having a good time together.

