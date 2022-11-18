Pete Davidson discloses Kim Kardashian’s “Excuse” for withholding her phone number

The former cast member of Saturday Night Live made his first live appearance.

On the second season premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu on November 17, the former cast member of Saturday Night Live made his first live appearance.

Although Kim and Pete are no longer together, the episode showed the couple’s date night at the 2022 Met Gala, which brought back memories for Pete, who had approached Kim for her phone number at the Met the year before in 2021. Since Pete revealed in the episode that Kim didn’t actually give him her digits that night, it might have been a bittersweet reminiscence.

Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on? Pete questioned Kim throughout the show.

Kim replied, “I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don’t have gloves on.”

After considering Kim’s response, Pete said, “It was in fact the sweetest justification ever. I was aware that it was an excuse, but I recall thinking to myself as we were driving, “Wow, she really understands how to make someone feel good about themselves.” That, in my opinion, was incredibly lovely.”

Kim said, “Aww. If only I had been aware.”

Days after their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, fast forward to 2022, and Pete was by Kim's side as her date for the stylish occasion. Pete mentioned in the episode that he would have preferred for their red carpet debut to be them getting slimed at the Nickelodeon

Pete made his television debut on The Kardashians during this episode. In earlier episodes, viewers could hear Pete talking to Kim on the phone and, of course, learned about Pete because Kim talked openly about their relationship while they were filming.

In fact, during the Oct. 13 episode, Kim revealed that she and Pete performed the act in front of a fireplace in memory of Kim’s grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

It’s also safe to assume that they had a heated connection, but that spark has now been extinguished. Kim and Pete split after nine months of dating due to long distance and busy schedules, according to sources close to the couple who confirmed the news in August.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively revealed to the news that Kim and Pete “are not speaking” and “are not hanging together again.”

