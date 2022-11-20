Peter and Jackson attend Greene’s Cullen “Family Reunion” with ‘Twilight’ costars

Ashley Greene recently shared a selfie with her on-screen relatives Jackson Rathbone and Peter Facinelli as part of a Twilight reunion.

Greene, 35, captioned the image of her family reunion on her Instagram Story.

She portrayed the clairvoyant vampire Alice Cullen in the 2008 film Twilight, which was based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer.

A coven of vampires under the guise of his adopted offspring, including Jasper Hale (played by Rathbone, 37), who was also Alice’s covert lover, was led by Cullen patriarch Carlisle, played by Facinelli, 48.

I had a huge old crush on Jackson Rathbone while we were filming, Greene said on her Twilight Effect podcast in April.

“Within our first encounter, I was like, ‘This dude’s super cute and a Southern gentleman. … I was like, ‘Okay, I’m into it.’ He sings, he taught me how to swing dance,” she recounted, adding: “And he’s supposed to be my lifetime love onscreen, and I was like, ‘this is gonna be easy.'”

Rathbone “had to have known” about the Bombshell actress’s crush, she claimed, adding, “If he did know, he just wasn’t into me.”

As she announced The Twilight Effect in February, she told the media that “it wasn’t always rainbows and sunshine on set.”

“We did this for five years and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there was kind of tiffs here and there,” Greene said. “So, I think, it’s one of those things where, for the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s.”

Since then, Greene has discovered her true soul mate in her spouse Paul Khory, with whom she was united in marriage in July 2018. Kingsley Rainn, the couple’s daughter, was born in September.

