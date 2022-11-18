Advertisement
Pierce Brosnan celebrates the birth of his fourth grandchild

Pierce Brosnan celebrates the birth of his fourth grandchild

Articles
Pierce Brosnan celebrates the birth of his fourth grandchild

Pierce Brosnan celebrates the birth of his fourth grandchild

  • The 69-year-old Fast Charlie star shared the birth of his newest grandchild on Thursday via Instagram.
  • Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, his grandson, was reportedly born on November 12 at 3:06 p.m., according to Brosnan.
  • Sean Brosnan’s second kid with his wife Sanja Banic is Jaxxon, the fourth grandchild of Brosnan.
Grandpa Pierce Brosnan is ecstatic! The 69-year-old Fast Charlie star shared the birth of his newest grandchild on Thursday via Instagram. Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, his grandson, was reportedly born on November 12 at 3:06 p.m., according to Brosnan.

Sean Brosnan’s second kid with his wife Sanja Banic is Jaxxon, the fourth grandchild of Brosnan. Marley May, who is 7 years old, is also a child of the couple.

“Welcome, my lovely grandchild, and many blessings. Congratulations to Marley, Sanja, and Sean, my sweethearts. God’s peace to you “Alongside two gorgeous close-up pictures of Jaxxon, Brosnan wrote.

Through his deceased daughter Charlotte, who passed away in 2013 from ovarian cancer along with his most recent grandchild and Marley May, Brosnan has two elder grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas.

A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial)

In addition to Sean and Charlotte, Brosnan is the father of 50-year-old Christopher from his union with Australian actress Cassandra Smith, who passed away in 1991 from ovarian cancer. Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, were born to his second wife, Keely Shaye Smith, when he remarried in 2001.

In 2015, Brosnan discussed his delight in being a grandfather with the Irish publication The Herald.

“I’m a proud grandfather now. There’s still a lot of life in the old man, and I’ll keep going until I can no more. Life is so precious,” he said at the time.

Added the actor: “It can be snatched away without any prior warning, so why waste it? That’s why I enjoy my wonderful, beautiful family, my children, and my grandchildren.”

