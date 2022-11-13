Quavo pays tribute to his nephew Takeoff and says “missing him so much”

On Saturday, Quavo finally spoke out about Takeoff’s passing by sending a moving tribute to his “angel.”

On Saturday, Quavo finally spoke out about Takeoff’s passing by sending a moving tribute to his “angel.”

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper, 31, wrote a lengthy note to his nephew “Take” on Instagram in which he reflected on their lives together. He began, “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you were always with me and we did everything together.”

“Since we were kids you been by my side looking up at me, the eyes waiting on me to make the next move.”

Before forming the rap trio Migos with Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff revealed that their initial dream was to be professional wrestling "tag partners" on WWE.

The "Walk It Talk It" rapper also remembered Takeoff as being "unbothered," saying he "never got furious" and "never raised his voice."

Quavo and Takeoff revealed that their original dream was to be professional wrestling “tag partners” on WWE before forming the rap group Migos with Offset.

In addition, the “Walk It Talk It” rapper recalled Takeoff as “unbothered,” saying that he “never got mad” and “never raised his voice.”

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew ain’t it,” Quavo said. “… Now I finally get it … you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form.”

The rapper of “Hotel Lobby” expressed his “proudness” at having seen his loved one’s blessings before his passing.

“Me and you knew we gon’ always be with each other for life, and just like now we gon’ see each other again,” he said in closing. I’m telling Takeoff, “I love you with all my heart, and I’m praying for God to bring us back together someday.

On November 1, Quavo was present when Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley.

Although the precise cause of the shootout is still unknown, a video recently surfaced online showing Quavo arguing before the tragic incident.

While police continue their investigation, the late rapper’s family, friends, and supporters started to express their grief. Takeoff’s killer has not yet been apprehended.

Both Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life” ceremony on Friday and his wake on Thursday night in Atlanta were attended by Quavo, Offset, and the latter’s wife, Cardi B.