‘Really Inspired by This Person’ Billie Eilish to Jesse Rutherford

For the first time ever, Billie Eilish is discussing her lover Jesse Rutherford in public.

In her most recent interview with Vanity Fair, “Same Interview, Sixth Year,” the 20-year-old pop artist discussed her relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, who is 31.

Regarding her relationship, Eilish remarked, “It’s pretty cool, and I’m extremely enthusiastic and happy about it.” “I was able to progress in my life to the point where I not only knew the person I considered to be the hottest f—-ing f—-er alive, but also pulled his ass! Are you serious? Can we please give me a round of applause? I appreciate it all, Jesse Rutherford.”

Eilish went on to say that she “locked that motherf—-er down,” that she is “very motivated by this individual, and, you know, he’s inspired by me,” and that she is “truly grateful” for him.



Eilish’s admission comes six years after her first OK at a video interview with Vanity Fair, which has since become a yearly ritual for the Grammy winner. It also comes in the same month that she and the musician made their red carpet debut in a Gucci blanket.

Rutherford and Eilish started romance rumours last month, and they subsequently made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 while sporting matching Gucci pyjama ensembles. Since then, they have been gradually drawing attention to their relationship.

The couple celebrated Halloween together this year after first meeting sometime in or about December 2017. With a snapshot of the two of them dressed as amusing couple costumes and the tagline “Life is craaaaaaaaazy,” Eilish made their relationship official on Instagram. Rutherford and Eilish made light of their 11-year age difference by dressing her as a baby and having him dress as an elderly man.

At the GQ Men of the Year celebration last week, Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell gave an interview to E! News and expressed his approval of the relationship, adding, “Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Eilish spoke openly about her fitness journey in another section of the interview with Vanity Fair. I’ve had a significant transformation in terms of my fitness lifestyle this year, she claimed. “It’s been a really crazy process, but I feel proud of myself because I feel better about myself than I ever have. I put a lot of effort into it. I simply want to grow ridiculously muscular. So hopefully I’ll be ripped by next year.”

Billie hasn’t always been open about her health goals. She earlier addressed the subject in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, calling herself a “gym rat” and said that, as a result of an ankle injury in 2019, she was “totally revamping the way that my life is including fitness.”

“Particularly after returning from Europe, I began going to the gym for the first time every day to exercise. And I’m aware that’s a common practise; many people, in fact “said Eilish. But it wasn’t something I did, and now it’s such a significant part of who I am and how I move on stage. It makes me feel much better about myself. ‘Really Inspired by This Person’

She proclaimed, “I feel so much better.”

