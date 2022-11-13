Rebel Wilson Applauds Building Royce Lillian’s Baby Swing: “Crushing Momhood”

The 42-year-old Pitch Perfect star posted videos of herself carrying out motherly tasks, including assembling

Rebel Wilson is working hard at being a new mother. The 42-year-old Pitch Perfect star posted videos of herself carrying out motherly tasks, including assembling some baby items for her daughter Royce Lillian, who she welcomed through surrogacy this week.

She said in the first video, “Okay, and 20 minutes later, tada!” before showing her kid’s 4moms baby swing to her 11.3 million Instagram followers.

“done, yes. savage motherhood, “Wilson remarked.

Wilson showed another package from the same company in the following video, saying, “Okay, we need to put together a bassinet now. Thus, yeah!”

The star of The Almond and The Seahorse shared on Monday that her first kid had been born. The new mother later revealed to a source that Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson is the full name of her daughter.

I eventually decided on that name because I wanted a unique one that began with the letter R, according to Wilson. Wilson’s girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who organized Wilson’s baby shower, also goes by the initial “R.”

Wilson explained Royce’s middle names as follows: “Women in my family who I admire go by the names Lillian and Elizabeth. Elizabeth, like the late Queen, is also my middle name.”

The Australian actress also described how it felt to hug her newborn daughter for the first time as “overwhelming and thrilling,” adding, “My love for her is just bursting to the brim. She is flawless and lovely. Wow, this is such a priceless miracle, I thought.”

The Senior Year actress said that she is “forever grateful to everyone who has been involved” in the post announcing Royce’s birth, adding that the process “has been years in the making.”

Wilson added, “Especially wanted to thank my wonderful surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such elegance and care. “I appreciate you assisting me in beginning my own family; it’s a wonderful gift. The BEST present!”