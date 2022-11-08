Rebel Wilson shares exclusive information about Secret Baby Shower

Kennedy also wrote: Wilson revealed to news that Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson is the full name of her baby daughter. “

Rebel Wilson is relishing being a mother. The Pitch Perfect star, 42, told sources that her partner Ramona Agruma prepared her baby shower with a group of close friends and “went above and beyond to make it a special day” shortly after announcing the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate.

Wilson continued, “It was the most beautiful baby shower with people from all over the world,” complimenting Agruma for being “such an awesome and such a terrific spouse.”

Wilson’s light pink outfit and the baby shower’s decor, which featured silver and pink pastels, were both complemented by the new mother’s images posted to her Instagram Story. Pastries including cupcakes and donuts were offered to the guests.

Wilson claimed that her friend Begum Sen’s home, which was showcased on Selling Sunset, hosted the baby shower.

Sam Kennedy, a producer, and Carly Steel, a television personality, were also present. The women matched Wilson and Agruma’s outfits in light flowery gowns, staying true to the color concept.

Kennedy congratulated Wilson and shared pictures with the new mother and child, promising not to cry the next time he saw “baby Roycie,” and added, “What a trip!” Kennedy also wrote:

Wilson revealed to the news that Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson is the full name of her baby daughter.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she explained. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

The Australian actress also described how it felt to hug her newborn daughter for the first time “exciting and overpowering,” he continued, adding that “my love for her is simply bursting. She is flawless and lovely. Wow, this is such a priceless miracle, I thought.”

By sharing a cute photo of the two on Instagram in June, Wilson and Agruma made their romance public. In a similar, touching message on Monday, she revealed the name of her newborn.

She captioned the photo, “Beyond pleased to announce the arrival of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), and this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” Wilson continued. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I’m prepared to shower tiny Royce with all the possible affection. I pick things up quickly… I admire all the mothers out there! Happy to be a part of your club, “Wilson summed up.

Following the birth of her first kid, Wilson is staying active. The Almond and the Seahorse, which debuts on December 16 in some theatres and is streamable, will feature her in her first serious lead role.

