Recovering from Back Surgery says Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea is taking some time off to concentrate on her health.

The 32-year-old rapper made the admission while playing as the opening act for Pitbull’s Can’t Stop Us Now Tour and at halftime of the Raiders vs. Texans game in October. She said she is still recovering from complications following back surgery.

She stated in a thread on Twitter on Monday, “I was meant to go to Australia and shoot a movie, but right before I left I had what I thought would be a very simple surgery on my back to solve the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury.

The “Fancy” rapper claimed that part of the recuperation process was being “hooked up to a million machines” and bedridden for three weeks, only getting up to use the restroom.

It happens really quickly, she wrote.

Wanna hear a crazy story?

After being taken off bed rest, she said that being unable to fly cost her the chance to star in the movie, but that she will “concentrate on walking and sitting for now.”

In a different tweet, she continued, “I’m around 50% recovered but I’m doing amazing and feel extremely thrilled to be feeling better each day.”

Since she began her recovery process five weeks ago, Azalea claims that she has been practising walking every day.

“I couldn’t stand for more than three minutes on my first day back on foot. I am now at 30 minutes! I’m simply working a little bit every day till I reach 100%, “She replied to a supporter by saying that her medical team was pleased with how she was recovering.

She ended her message by assuring her audience that she now values her body more than ever before and that she expects to be healthy before Christmas.

“Everyone should practise good health and pay attention to what their bodies are saying. In a few more weeks, I’ll let you know how everything is progressing “In her final tweet on Twitter, she stated.

Despite her experience, she keeps a positive outlook.

She released a video of her and her 2-year-old son Onyx playing with Legos and donning Spider-Man masks after writing a lengthy essay to her admirers.

“He’s terrific; we watched a lot of movies and played a lot of Lego in bed. Now that I’m up and moving, he’s incredibly thrilled. He is my hype team.” She responded to a tweet separately.

