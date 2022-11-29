Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Recovering from Back Surgery says Iggy Azalea

Recovering from Back Surgery says Iggy Azalea

Articles
Advertisement
Recovering from Back Surgery says Iggy Azalea

Recovering from Back Surgery says Iggy Azalea

Advertisement
  • Iggy Azalea is taking some time off to concentrate on her health.
  • The 32-year-old rapper made the admission while playing as the opening act for Pitbull’s Can’t Stop Us Now Tour and at halftime of the Raiders vs. Texans game in October. She said she is still recovering from complications following back surgery.
  • She stated in a thread on Twitter on Monday, “I was meant to go to Australia and shoot a movie, but right before I left I had what I thought would be a very simple surgery on my back to solve the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury.
Advertisement

 

The “Fancy” rapper claimed that part of the recuperation process was being “hooked up to a million machines” and bedridden for three weeks, only getting up to use the restroom.

It happens really quickly, she wrote.

After being taken off bed rest, she said that being unable to fly cost her the chance to star in the movie, but that she will “concentrate on walking and sitting for now.”

In a different tweet, she continued, “I’m around 50% recovered but I’m doing amazing and feel extremely thrilled to be feeling better each day.”

Since she began her recovery process five weeks ago, Azalea claims that she has been practising walking every day.

“I couldn’t stand for more than three minutes on my first day back on foot. I am now at 30 minutes! I’m simply working a little bit every day till I reach 100%, “She replied to a supporter by saying that her medical team was pleased with how she was recovering.

Advertisement

She ended her message by assuring her audience that she now values her body more than ever before and that she expects to be healthy before Christmas.

“Everyone should practise good health and pay attention to what their bodies are saying. In a few more weeks, I’ll let you know how everything is progressing “In her final tweet on Twitter, she stated.

Despite her experience, she keeps a positive outlook.

She released a video of her and her 2-year-old son Onyx playing with Legos and donning Spider-Man masks after writing a lengthy essay to her admirers.

“He’s terrific; we watched a lot of movies and played a lot of Lego in bed. Now that I’m up and moving, he’s incredibly thrilled. He is my hype team.” She responded to a tweet separately.

Advertisement

Also Read

Playboi Carti slammed by Iggy Azalea for suggesting he financially takes care of her
Playboi Carti slammed by Iggy Azalea for suggesting he financially takes care of her

Playboi Carti recently revealed some things with XXL in an interview, which...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Helen Skelton wants to get rid of items she owe with Richie Myler
Helen Skelton wants to get rid of items she owe with Richie Myler
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Cynthia Bailey accuses ex Mike Hill of cheating
Cynthia Bailey accuses ex Mike Hill of cheating
Adam Sandler admits 'Billy Madison' reviews'stung'
Adam Sandler admits 'Billy Madison' reviews'stung'
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
David Beckham sang
David Beckham sang "All I Want for Christmas," and Mariah Carey liked it
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story