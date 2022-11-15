Rihanna has one celebrity she hopes to add to her Savage x Fenty fashion show roster

Rihanna has one celebrity she hopes to add to her Savage x Fenty

Following the release of her Savage X Fenty Vol.

4 fashion show on Nov. 9 on Prime Video, Rihanna declared that Beyoncé would be a model in her upcoming show if she had her way.

In Rihanna’s most recent star-studded performance, Johnny Depp made an appearance, Sheryl Lee Ralph had a “diva” moment, and Cara Delevingne wore daring bleached eyebrows.

When asked about her ideal model on Monday night’s E! News, Rihanna responded, “Beyoncé.” “Well, Beyoncé has a great body. For me, that would be the most important thing.”

Rihanna channels Mother Nature and Mother Earth in a stylish way for the show’s start.

The song “D.M.B.” by A$AP Rocky, 34, replaces Tyler, The Creator’s “See You Again” as Rihanna enters the scene. Rihanna dances to the music while flashing her undergarments while donning a black tulle shrug, sheer gloves, and a blue corset with floral detailing. Her natural hair is left in place, and she has a gold lip and eyelid paint job.

Rihanna, 34, embraces the Mother Nature theme by dancing and swinging around leafy vines in the background of a forest.

Before the event aired, Rihanna told the source that she viewed her appearance as being in the “Mother Nature portion” of the presentation.

I’m excited for [people to see] it, she remarked. It’s the first significant work-related activity I’ve engaged in since having the baby.

The performance took place prior to Rihanna’s Oct. 28 release of her brand-new song, “Lift Me Up,” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. She told a source that “every single show” feels as special as the first, despite this being the fourth exhibition of her Savage X Fenty designs.

“I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies,” she said. “I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That’s exciting.”

Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Angela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, and Zach Miko are just a few of the celebrities who will

“This show is obnoxious,” Rihanna said with a laugh. “This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale, unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

