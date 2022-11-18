Rihanna in this steamy video wearing a corset dress with thigh-high boots

The singer, 34, uploaded a video of herself promoting her lingerie brand to Instagram on Thursday, just days after her Savage X Fenty Vol.

Rihanna is flaunting her talents. The singer, 34, uploaded a video of herself promoting her lingerie brand to Instagram on Thursday, just days after her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show debuted on Prime Video.

The new mother may be seen in the video posing in various ways while donning a Savage X Fenty Renaissance Rose corset dress.

Black thigh-high boots with red flowers at the bottom of each stiletto heel were worn by Rihanna with the outfit. She also wore over-the-elbow fingerless gloves in the same color.

The singer also sported a black oversized jacket and black sunglasses in a number of the video’s frames. Rihanna only pointed her fans to Savage X Fenty’s website in her caption.

Rihanna’s illustrious Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show debuted on Prime Video earlier this month.

Johnny Depp made an appearance on the show, Sheryl Lee Ralph had a “diva” moment, and Cara Delevingne wore daring bleached eyebrows.

Before the start of the program, Rihanna said to a source, “I’m excited for [people to see it]. It’s the first significant work-related activity I’ve engaged in since having the child.”

She also told the press that “every single show” seems as unique as the first, despite the fact that this is the fourth exhibition of her Savage X Fenty creations.

