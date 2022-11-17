Russell Westbrook Talks About Having Three Children: In “Blessed and So Grateful,”

The 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player claimed he is “most proud” of his relationship with his children during a panel discussion at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday.

Father of three Russell Westbrook is thinking back on his life.

The finest part of his day is the “6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids,” added Westbrook, who noted that he feels “fortunate and very grateful” to be a parent.

“That’s what I’m most proud of, in my opinion. And taking them to school and picking them up keeps me whole and motivated, “said the NBA player, a father to son Noah, 5, and twin girls Jordyn and Skye, 3.

Westbrook reflected on how much has changed from the start of his career in 2008 and noted that “every day is changing,” praising wife Nina for “her relentless dedication.”

“I do believe that it deserves recognition, and you should be happy about it. Just to make a sacrifice and through all these years of numerous changes—many of which, to be really honest, have been centred on me, my job, and what I’ve been doing— “He revealed.

He said, “She’s been holding s— down from beginning to end, and now I get to see her develop into the things she’s been wanting to accomplish while still supporting me and doing stuff with the kids, and doing this and doing that.” “Simply said, I’m appreciative to have a spouse who can make such a sacrifice. The time is now.”

In a 2018 YouTube video, Westbrook proclaimed “being a dad is more important to me than anything else.”

“Family is always the most important thing for me, regardless of what I do,” he said at the time, shortly after announcing his twins were on the way.

“It’s important that Noah knows I’m his dad first and not a basketball player or anything else that I do,” continued Westbrook. “That’s the most important part to me — to make sure that being a father, husband and a family man is more important than anything else.”

