Sadie Sink’s “breathtaking” performance in “The Whale,” according to Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser was astounded by Sadie Sink’s performance as his co-star.

He remarked, “Watching her work — I’m telling you, every day we worked, she won the game ball.”

"I'm proud of how much more comfortable I've become not only in my personal life, but also in my professional life," the Stranger Things star

The 53-year-old actor gave a retrospective of his career in a video for GQ, and when talking about his most recent film The Whale, he praised scene partner Sink, 20, who plays his daughter in the thriller.

This exquisite, controlled wrath that Sadie portrays with such fluidity is astounding to me, remarked Fraser. I was continually going up on my lines, and that’s just because I had cobwebs upstairs and I was wearing a lot of gear, but I’m also not joking when I say that I was just slack-jawed.

Fraser praised Hong Chau, a fellow cast member, for her “authenticity,” adding that she “improves everyone around her,” “elevates the material for how personal that she makes it,” and “it’s remarkable.”

In April, Sink told PEOPLE that she is starting to feel “a lot more empowered” in her profession.

“I’m proud of how much more comfortable I’ve become not only in my personal life, but also in my professional life,” the Stranger Things star said. “I think I was really timid when I first started out because everything was really new and scary, so it’s been nice as I grow up to not be as timid. I think I can speak my mind a little bit more.”

The actress explained she learned to “work through” her nerves: “You just have to keep pushing forward and then eventually be like, ‘Why was I so worked up?’ I feel like I’ve relaxed a little bit.”

The Whale is in theaters Dec. 9.

