Scotty and his wife Gabi to celebrate “one week with their little pumpkin”

On Halloween, Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi celebrated a significant occasion.

One week has passed since the couple welcomed their son Merrick Avery into the world on a celebratory evening.

“He and Gabi also intend to install a cot in his tour bus so they can transport the infant while on the road.

Advertisement

On Halloween, Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi celebrated a significant occasion. One week has passed since the couple welcomed their son Merrick Avery into the world on a celebratory evening. They celebrated by taking a family picture, with Gabi holding Avery as Scotty sits next to her, and the family dog, Moose, peeks his head in between them.

Gabi captioned the adorable photo, in which she and Scotty are wearing identical Jack-o’-Lantern t-shirts and Avery is sporting an orange-striped Jack-o’-Lantern onesie, “One week with our little pumpkin.”

Moose is still a little scared of the newest family member, she added in jest.

According to the news announcement the couple released to announce the arrival of their son, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, who is the father of Gabi, inspired the name, Avery.

“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” Scotty, 29, said in the release. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

“Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth. I could not be more proud of her,” he added. “She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom.”

Advertisement

The celebrity also expressed his delight that his baby boy will continue the family name. “I’m not the last McCreery man anymore. Now it’s up to Avery “He revealed.

In an interview with the news last month, McCreery discussed his year’s highlights.

I don’t think I’ve stopped grinning all year, he added, “I’ve known since February that I’m going to be a father by the end of the year—and then having my biggest single with ‘Damn Strait’ at the same time.”

He and Gabi also intend to install a cot in his tour bus so they can transport the infant while on the road. McCreery claimed that Brett Young, who has modified his bus for his wife and two daughters, has already given him some advice. It is feasible, McCreery said. All we have to do is figure out what works for us.

Also Read Chris and Lauren’s first Halloween with their two children Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are delighted to be commemorating their...