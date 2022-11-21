Season 2 of “Vikings: Valhalla” will come out in January

The second season of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on January 12.

Harald and Leif’s second season is a road trip along the Dnieper River.

Bradley James joins the show as Harekr, the ruler of Jómsborg and leader of the most pagan Vikings.

Advertisement

Very soon, Netflix will be back in the halls of Valhalla. The streaming service said that the second season of Vikings: Valhalla will start on January 12, just after the New Year. With it come more adventures for the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery sister Freydis Eriksdottir (Frida Gustavsdottir), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) as they try to find their way in a time when Ragnar Lothbrok’s (Travis Fimmel) Viking culture is falling apart.

Vikings: Valhalla is about the cultural divide between the Pagans and Christians in the Nordic kingdoms and their bloody fights with the English royals. While this is going on, the legendary trio goes on an epic journey where they have to fight to stay alive and earn glory as they travel across the land. They are at their worst in Season 2, after Kattegat fell. With their spirits broken and their futures changed for good, they will run away through Scandinavia and look for something in the world beyond.

With Season 2 coming out soon, the show’s creator, Jeb Stuart, sat down with Tudum to talk about how the new episodes will be different from the first, which was mostly set in the familiar fjords of Kattegat. “The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes, who are in Scandinavia, and blow them out of their comfort zones,” he added. “Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It’s Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River.” The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydis has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment.

Stuart says that Season 2 will do more than just put the three main characters in different countries; they will also meet new people and learn about new cultures. He said to Tudum,

Season 2 will show that sometimes when you hang out with people who are just like you—eat like you, talk like you—you can still run into trouble. So you need to stir the pot, which I think is what the Vikings did. And they did it beautifully, better than probably any other culture out there. So we put together this motley crew of Russian nobles, Muslim astronomers, and con men, and they shove off from Novgorod.

Also Read Kirk Thatcher on the moment he understood “Werewolf by Night” was unique Kirk Thatcher worked on The Muppets and Star Trek. Thatcher was delighted...

Advertisement

Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter are the main characters, but Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Soren Pilmark will also be back for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla.

However, new places bring new people. Bradley James joins the show as Harekr, the ruler of Jómsborg and leader of the most pagan Vikings. Hayat Kamille plays the astronomer Mariam, Marcin Dorocinski plays King Yaroslav the Wise, Olaf and Harald’s uncle and the ruler of Novgorod, and Sofya Lebedeva plays Elena, the daughter of a Russian noble.

Stuart, along with Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri, is also an executive producer. He created and runs the show. Vikings: Valhalla has been a hit for Netflix while they have been in charge. In March, they ordered two more seasons.