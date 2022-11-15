Season 5 of “Stranger Things”: David Harbour is confident it will be a “Home Run”

David Harbour has already started preparing for the filming of Stranger Things’ final season.

The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed that there would be a fifth and final season before Season 4 debuted on Netflix.

Filming is scheduled to start at some point in 2023.

Advertisement

David Harbour has already started preparing for the filming of Stranger Things’ final season. The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed that there would be a fifth and final season before Season 4 debuted on Netflix. Since early August, The Duffers and the rest of the show’s devoted writers have been working diligently on Season 5. Filming is scheduled to start at some point in 2023. Harbour just had a conversation with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, about his upcoming Christmas thriller, Violent Night. Weintraub made sure to check in with Harbour throughout their talk as he gears up to shoot the final Stranger Things episodes next year.

“It will be my final goodbye to Jim Hopper, which is a big deal, Harbour said to Collider. Thankfully, I feel like I have plenty of time to say farewell because I believe we’ll need a lot of time to film these episodes.” For those who need a refresher, Harbour portrays Jim Hopper, a former police chief who has returned from the dead, in the television show. Hopper and Joyce Byers were reunited in Season 4 after she helped him escape from a maximum-security Russian prison.

He and his would-be super-powered daughter, Eleven, were reunited at the end of the episode as the entire adventuring group got ready to take on Vecna in the decisive battle for Hawkins, Indiana.

Harbour continued by expressing his belief that the Stranger Things series’ climax will be adored by its audience. As he stated:

“I know those Duffer brothers are very specific, and I know they want to get that last season. I mean if you look at Season 4, I have a feeling that Season 5 may not be as long, but it certainly will be packed to the brim with good stuff that you love. I mean, they really are getting better at giving you that home run that the audiences love. And I think that Season 5 will do that so much.”

Harbour expressed his excitement for getting to play Hopper one last time, saying “I’m going to pour my soul into it as hard as I can,” despite being unable to share any plot details for the show’s final season. He continued by saying that, in many ways, his role as Hopper on Stranger Things has been “the role of a lifetime.”

Advertisement

Also Read David Harbour will bring “new things” to the MCU The remainder of Phase 4 and the upcoming Phase 5 of the...