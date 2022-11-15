Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Season 5 of “Stranger Things”: David Harbour is confident it will be a “Home Run”

Season 5 of “Stranger Things”: David Harbour is confident it will be a “Home Run”

Articles
Advertisement
Season 5 of “Stranger Things”: David Harbour is confident it will be a “Home Run”

Season 5 of “Stranger Things”: David Harbour is confident

Advertisement
  • David Harbour has already started preparing for the filming of Stranger Things’ final season.
  • The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed that there would be a fifth and final season before Season 4 debuted on Netflix.
  • Filming is scheduled to start at some point in 2023.
Advertisement

David Harbour has already started preparing for the filming of Stranger Things’ final season. The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed that there would be a fifth and final season before Season 4 debuted on Netflix. Since early August, The Duffers and the rest of the show’s devoted writers have been working diligently on Season 5. Filming is scheduled to start at some point in 2023. Harbour just had a conversation with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, about his upcoming Christmas thriller, Violent Night. Weintraub made sure to check in with Harbour throughout their talk as he gears up to shoot the final Stranger Things episodes next year.

“It will be my final goodbye to Jim Hopper, which is a big deal, Harbour said to Collider. Thankfully, I feel like I have plenty of time to say farewell because I believe we’ll need a lot of time to film these episodes.” For those who need a refresher, Harbour portrays Jim Hopper, a former police chief who has returned from the dead, in the television show. Hopper and Joyce Byers were reunited in Season 4 after she helped him escape from a maximum-security Russian prison.

He and his would-be super-powered daughter, Eleven, were reunited at the end of the episode as the entire adventuring group got ready to take on Vecna in the decisive battle for Hawkins, Indiana.

Harbour continued by expressing his belief that the Stranger Things series’ climax will be adored by its audience. As he stated:

“I know those Duffer brothers are very specific, and I know they want to get that last season. I mean if you look at Season 4, I have a feeling that Season 5 may not be as long, but it certainly will be packed to the brim with good stuff that you love. I mean, they really are getting better at giving you that home run that the audiences love. And I think that Season 5 will do that so much.”

Harbour expressed his excitement for getting to play Hopper one last time, saying “I’m going to pour my soul into it as hard as I can,” despite being unable to share any plot details for the show’s final season. He continued by saying that, in many ways, his role as Hopper on Stranger Things has been “the role of a lifetime.”

Advertisement

Also Read

David Harbour will bring “new things” to the MCU
David Harbour will bring “new things” to the MCU

The remainder of Phase 4 and the upcoming Phase 5 of the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IHC seeks Interior Ministry’s reply in Islamabad LG elections case
IHC seeks Interior Ministry’s reply in Islamabad LG elections case
Shah Rukh Khan said he will ‘never retire’ from acting
Shah Rukh Khan said he will ‘never retire’ from acting
Why a key character must die in phase 5 of the MCU
Why a key character must die in phase 5 of the MCU
Shah Rukh Khan talks about the most difficult scene in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan talks about the most difficult scene in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids thought everyone works on TV
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids thought everyone works on TV
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help is facing threats
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help is facing threats
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story