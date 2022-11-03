We might all benefit from taking a few cues from Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin on how to take down the internet

If you haven’t heard, Sel and Hailey had a public reunion at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last month

While their separate red carpet entries at the same event sent social media into a frenzy, it was their picture together that really got people talking

The timing of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin’s photo is what caused it to become so popular.

Baldwin revealed on the podcast Call Her Daddy in September that she had received a lot of backlash for reportedly ending the romance between Selena Gomez, and her husband Justin Bieber aka Jelena. Despite the evident “J” factor between the pair, the picture showed the two attractive women embracing one other and beaming broadly, demonstrating that all was OK between them.

What was the backstory of the infamous photo of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin

Currently, Selena Gomez is heavily promoting her much anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The Only Murders in the Building actress was asked about the viral photo of her and Hailey Baldwin during one such interview with Vulture. The interview’s final question, which was also posed, was, “I’m eager to hear it. We have run out of time, but I had a question in mind regarding the recent photo of you and Hailey Bieber that was released. What was the background to it? You people saying “We’re moving on” in public struck me as powerful.”

Selena Gomez responded in her characteristically modest manner with a statement that was considerably shorter than the query but nevertheless perfectly appropriate: “I’m grateful. It’s not a big deal, I agree. It doesn’t even exist.”

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin letting the past be in the past and just moving on is definitely inspiring!

