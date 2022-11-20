Shakira’s cutesiest photos with Gerard Pique and her two children

Since becoming a mother in 2013, Shakira and her partner, Gerard Piqué, have been filming their family life.

Girl, mum! Since becoming a mother in 2013, Shakira and her partner, Gerard Piqué, have been filming their family life. Milan, their oldest son, was born in January of that year, and Sasha, their second son, was born in January 2015.

In September 2019, the Grammy winner opened up on the challenges of being a working mother. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer at the time admitted to Viva magazine that “it’s sometimes quite hard” when you can’t see your sons for a month or even longer. “It’s very difficult. But because we FaceTime call each other, we are always in touch, which is helpful.

The native of Colombia continued by outlining how she and the athlete parent, saying, “We don’t have a written agreement to split the chores or anything like that, but we both are quite interested in parenting and try to figure it out as best we can. We aid one another and also rely heavily on our families for support. There isn’t another way that we are aware of!

The pair first met in 2011 and have always wanted to have kids. The former Voice judge stated to Latina magazine in March 2014 that she desired Piqué for her “own football team.”

“If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already,” Shakira said at the time. “I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard.”

The musician went on to say that becoming a mother helped her “learn how to focus” and that having children also altered her relationship with her fans.

“When you have a baby, when you feel his love, you feel so at peace with the world. You just want to share the good news and share how happy you feel,” Shakira said. “I have so many people out there that celebrate with me when they know that I’m happy. And they hate it when they know that I’m suffering because someone has hurt me. In a way I feel supported and, in a very strange way, accompanied through life. They express so much love for Milan and so much affection. I can only hope that as he grows up he learns how to give that love back to all of those people that give him so much every day.”

After 12 years together, Shakira and the sportsman made their breakup public.

“We are sorry to announce that we are divorcing. We urge that you maintain their privacy because the welfare of our children is our top priority, the now-ex-couple said in a joint statement in June 2022.

