Yesterday, November 9, at the first-ever BoxLunch Gala honouring Feeding America, Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu donated $100,000 to help fight hunger in America. BoxLunch chose Liu to be an ambassador for the event, but Liu decided on stage to double the donation from the company.

BoxLunch is a store that sells things related to pop culture. BoxLunch wants to help people who need it the most, so for every $10 someone spends on its products, the company gives a meal to Feeding America, which is the largest domestic organisation that helps people who are hungry.

This week, the company held a gala event with some of the biggest names in the business to celebrate BoxLunch giving 150 million meals to Feeding America since 2015.

The goal was to bring attention to hunger in America and give a check for $100,000 to an organisation that helps people in need. When Liu got up on stage to talk about BoxLunch’s donation, everyone was surprised that he also decided to give some of his own money to the cause. What Liu said at the gala was:

“Now, I have to make a confession… Based on its name, at first I thought BoxLunch was a sandwich shop. But I quickly found out that it was a place that could help feed more than just me! BoxLunch has an impact on people across the entire United States through the donations each retail store makes to its local community and its donations to Feeding America’s nationwide efforts. Now I am thrilled to be a part of that. “I couldn’t pass up the chance to make a difference as the new Giving Ambassador, so I felt moved and honoured to match and double the BoxLunch Donation, making it $200,000!”

Steve Vranes, the CEO of BoxLunch, also took the opportunity to praise Liu’s desire to help others. In Vranes’ words:

“It is incredible to have the support of Simu as our Giving Ambassador as we continue to bring awareness to the missions of BoxLunch and Feeding America. “Tonight was a powerful celebration of what we have done thus far, and it was an inspiration for what we can do going forward.”

BoxLunch gave Feeding America a big check, but they also said they would give one extra meal for every like their social media posts with the hashtag #BoxLunchHolidayGala got. This means that even if you can’t give money, you can still help the cause by liking the posts of your favourite artists. Lewis Tan, Xochitl Gomez, Emma Caulfield Ford, Sam Richardson, Juju Green (aka Straw Hat Goofy), Kerri Colby, David Dastmalchian, Yasmeen Fletcher, Anjali Bhimani, Monique Coleman, Paloma Garcia Lee, Olly Sholotan, Bret Iwan, Isabella Ward, Natalie Linez, Shar Jackson, and more were also at the gala event.

Check out Liu’s surprise announcement below.

