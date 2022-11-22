Sinbad’s Family Says He’s ‘Fighting for Every Inch’

Sinbad is in need of the assistance and encouragement of his supporters.

Two years after the 66-year-old comedian had an ischemic stroke, his family posted a picture of him relearning to walk in physical therapy along with an update on his rehabilitation and a contribution website for people who want to help fund his medical costs.

Following a blood clot that travelled from Sinbad’s heart to his brain and caused the stroke in October 2020, the family described Sinbad’s medical odyssey to this point in a statement posted alongside the photo on Monday.

Advertisement

After having the clot removed, Sinbad (real name David Adkins) was able to move around and speak rather sluggishly, but the “prognosis was highly hopeful.”

The following day, a new blood clot developed, forcing him to have another thrombectomy, which was successful but “took a little more from him than the first surgery,” despite the fact that it was only half as large as the previous one.

After that, the Jingle All the Way actor’s brain began to expand, necessitating a craniotomy to release the pressure. During this procedure, physicians found a haemorrhage. He was subsequently taken to the ICU, where medical professionals put him on a ventilator and put him into a medically induced coma.

Despite rumours to the contrary, Sinbad is still alive.

According to the family’s comment on the website, “Our hearts were broken.” “The family found it very challenging to travel the rehabilitation path because it had become so confusing.

Weeks would pass before he opened his eyes, spoke, or shown rudimentary signs of motion. We soon discovered that he was unable to move his left side or even just keep his head up. The family continued to learn how much more had been lost as time went on.

Advertisement

In May 2021, Sinbad began intensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy after he was gradually taken off the ventilator over the following three months.

They noted that Sinbad “finally came home” in July of last year, over nine months after his stroke, and stated that here is where he “began to make great progress toward rehabilitation.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sinbad (@sinbadbad)

Advertisement



He keeps going to treatment and is very determined. His development has been nothing short of amazing, the family reports. He is taking the essential steps to regain his ability to walk, and limbs that were previously thought to be ‘dead’ are awakening. I’m not done, he said, in his own words. I won’t give up until I can once again walk across the stage. And we won’t either.

“Survival odds from this type of catastrophe are about 30%,” they continue. Even while Sinbad has already outperformed all expectations and achieved remarkable advancements, there is still a long way to go.

Since Sinbad’s insurance could not fully cover the cost of his therapy, the family created a contribution website to aid with his medical expenditures. All funds raised went to the Adkins Trust “to help Sinbad’s care and help him continue to fight this battle.”

“The family firmly thinks that Sinbad is alive today thanks to the numerous prayers of everyone who knows and loves him. We will always be appreciative. Every act of kindness and the recollections of how he touched each and every one of you were heard, seen, and felt. I’m grateful. You have encouraged the entire family and uplifted his spirits along the process,” they say.

Advertisement

Sinbad’s own comments are also included on the website: “Thank God for everything He has given you, even if it isn’t everything you asked for. Thank God for your family, and give your loved ones a hug while you still have the chance. To complete this journey, we must rely on one another. I’m looking forward to seeing you all shortly. As always, remain psychedelic and prayed up.