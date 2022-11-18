Advertisement
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcome their second child after giving birth

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcome their second child

  • A baby boy, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt’s second child have just been born.
  • The baby boy was born to Heidi on November 17 at 11:31 a.m., according to the couple’s representative.
  • The non-cancerous polyps in Montag’s uterus were removed via hysteroscopic polypectomy last year.
A baby boy, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt’s second child have just been born. A 7 lb. and 9 oz. the baby boy was born to Heidi on November 17 at 11:31 a.m., according to the couple’s representative. According to the spokesman, Heidi and her infant are content and healthy.

On November 17, she posted a video of herself in a car with the caption: “This is the genuine article. I wasn’t sure if my water had broken.” “Contractions are practically constant now,” she continued.

With the arrival of the new baby, Gunner, the family’s 5-year-old son, has a big brother role.

In June, Montag and Pratt said they were expecting a child, subsequently revealing it was a boy. On Father’s Day of that same month, Montag wrote to Pratt on Instagram: “Our children are incredibly fortunate to have a father who is so amazing, real, strong, hilarious, intelligent, and loving. We are ecstatic to have another child! Love you, Daddy Pratt.”

The reality stars confirmed to the news earlier this year that they have been trying to conceive another baby since December 2020. They have been candid about their struggles with family growth.

The non-cancerous polyps in Montag’s uterus were removed via hysteroscopic polypectomy last year. Montag said in a YouTube video at the time, “I’m praying that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant.”

Fans were kept informed of their progress, and Montag shared a reflection on their arduous voyage in an Instagram post from January 2022. “So appreciative of my angel. I never anticipated that attempting to have another would be so difficult “She composed. “If there is just one plan, it is God’s plan, and I am very grateful for this miracle.”

The former CBB contestant previously discussed her and Pratt’s intention to have a second child, telling news how the epidemic affected their timetable.

“We had discussed adding to our family before the pandemic. Then the pandemic struck, leaving us unsure of the future of the globe or even the viability of a functioning society “In the past, Montag replied. “It was a little frightening to think about what might happen at that moment. We, therefore, waited for a while.”

