Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper will play the role of Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt”

Steven Spielberg is collaborating with Bradley Cooper.

In a forthcoming remake directed by Spielberg, 75, Cooper, 47, will play San Francisco police officer Frank Bullitt, a role made famous on the big screen by Steve McQueen in 1968’s Bullitt. The screenplay is being written by Josh Singer, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Spotlight.

According to the media, McQueen's granddaughter Molly and son Chad will serve as executive producers.

Clint Eastwood ended up directing the drama after Spielberg, whose latest semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans is currently in theatres, backed out of directing Cooper in the 2014 film American Sniper.

Additionally, Cooper will direct and star in the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biography Maestro, which Spielberg will produce. It was also co-written by Cooper and Singer.

Early this year, Cooper spoke to Variety about Maestro “I’ve always known that Steven Spielberg is aware of my conductor infatuation. He was discussing the possibility of acting in this biopic with me. However, I had recently finished A Star Is Born. I responded, “Listen, the only things I want to do are write and direct movies. I’ve always thought I could play a conductor, but might I look into the subject to see if I could write and direct it? Will you permit me to do that?”

Cooper observed, “Steven has a lot of hobbies; he’ll just pick one and put everything else on hold.” “I believe he was aware that he wouldn’t be making the movie for some time. He was gracious enough to give it to me, and for the past four and a half years, I’ve been doing that.”

Bullitt, a Peter Yates-helmed film adaptation of Robert L. Fish’s 1963 book Mute Witness, also stars Jacqueline Bisset, Robert Vaughn, and Robert Duvall.

