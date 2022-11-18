Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper will play the role of Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt”

Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper will play the role of Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt”

Articles
Advertisement
Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper will play the role of Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt”

Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper will play the role of Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt”

Advertisement

 

  • Steven Spielberg is collaborating with Bradley Cooper.
  • In a forthcoming remake directed by Spielberg, 75, Cooper, 47, will play San Francisco police officer Frank Bullitt, a role made famous on the big screen by Steve McQueen in 1968’s Bullitt. The screenplay is being written by Josh Singer, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Spotlight.
  • According to the media, McQueen’s granddaughter Molly and son Chad will serve as executive producers.
    • Advertisement

Clint Eastwood ended up directing the drama after Spielberg, whose latest semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans is currently in theatres, backed out of directing Cooper in the 2014 film American Sniper.

Additionally, Cooper will direct and star in the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biography Maestro, which Spielberg will produce. It was also co-written by Cooper and Singer.

Early this year, Cooper spoke to Variety about Maestro “I’ve always known that Steven Spielberg is aware of my conductor infatuation. He was discussing the possibility of acting in this biopic with me. However, I had recently finished A Star Is Born. I responded, “Listen, the only things I want to do are write and direct movies. I’ve always thought I could play a conductor, but might I look into the subject to see if I could write and direct it? Will you permit me to do that?”

Cooper observed, “Steven has a lot of hobbies; he’ll just pick one and put everything else on hold.” “I believe he was aware that he wouldn’t be making the movie for some time. He was gracious enough to give it to me, and for the past four and a half years, I’ve been doing that.”

Advertisement

Bullitt, a Peter Yates-helmed film adaptation of Robert L. Fish’s 1963 book Mute Witness, also stars Jacqueline Bisset, Robert Vaughn, and Robert Duvall.

Also Read

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are ‘trying to get pregnant with a second child
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are ‘trying to get pregnant with a second child

The pair, who divorced in 2019 and share custody of their daughter...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
Morgan Evans allegedly gave Kelsea Ballerini the choice to pay alimony or half  
Morgan Evans allegedly gave Kelsea Ballerini the choice to pay alimony or half  
Meghan McCain claims she
Meghan McCain claims she "Urged" to compete the Olympics after giving delivery
BAFTA Producer respond to twitter criticism of Ariana DeBose's opening number
BAFTA Producer respond to twitter criticism of Ariana DeBose's opening number
'Succession' star Jeremy Strong opens up about Brian Cox comments
'Succession' star Jeremy Strong opens up about Brian Cox comments
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story