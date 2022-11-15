struggles with “Wolf of Wall Street” fame, Margot Robbie nearly gave up acting

Just ask Margot Robbie: becoming famous is no small feat.

The 32-year-old Australian actress’s appearance opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Matthew McConaughey in the blockbuster 2013 movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” catapulted her to international fame.

Although her performance received a lot of positive feedback and helped her become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, fame was a major drawback.

“I distinctly recall telling my mother that I wasn’t sure I wanted to do this. She then turned to face me with a deadpan expression and said, “Darling, I think it’s too late not to,” Then I understood that moving forward was the only option.

If my mom is killed in a car crash because you wanted a picture of me entering the grocery store, or if you accidentally knock my nephew off a bike, for what? for a picture? Although it’s risky, strangely nothing seems to have changed.

And while Robbie has found ways in which to deal with the mega fame — such as deleting all of her social media — she admitted to still feeling uncomfortable.

