Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
struggles with “Wolf of Wall Street” fame, Margot Robbie nearly gave up acting

struggles with “Wolf of Wall Street” fame, Margot Robbie nearly gave up acting

Articles
Advertisement
struggles with “Wolf of Wall Street” fame, Margot Robbie nearly gave up acting

struggles with “Wolf of Wall Street” fame, Margot Robbie nearly gave up acting

Advertisement
  • The 32-year-old Australian actress’s appearance opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.
  • Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia, Jordan Belfort’s second ex-wife in the movie, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio.
  • The actress admitted that she had to learn how to deal with the paparazzi.
    She declared, “I know how to navigate airports, and I now know who’s trying to f-k me over in what manner.
    • Advertisement

Just ask Margot Robbie: becoming famous is no small feat.

The 32-year-old Australian actress’s appearance opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Matthew McConaughey in the blockbuster 2013 movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” catapulted her to international fame.

Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia, Jordan Belfort’s second ex-wife in the movie, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

Although her performance received a lot of positive feedback and helped her become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, fame was a major drawback.

“I distinctly recall telling my mother that I wasn’t sure I wanted to do this. She then turned to face me with a deadpan expression and said, “Darling, I think it’s too late not to,” Then I understood that moving forward was the only option.

Advertisement

 

The actress admitted that she had to learn how to deal with the paparazzi.
She declared, “I know how to navigate airports, and I now know who’s trying to f-k me over in what manner.

If my mom is killed in a car crash because you wanted a picture of me entering the grocery store, or if you accidentally knock my nephew off a bike, for what? for a picture? Although it’s risky, strangely nothing seems to have changed.

And while Robbie has found ways in which to deal with the mega fame — such as deleting all of her social media — she admitted to still feeling uncomfortable.

Also Read

Margot Robbie says female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is dead
Margot Robbie says female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is dead

A female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been scrapped. Margot Robbie...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Insidious fans make me so proud, says Rose Byrne
Insidious fans make me so proud, says Rose Byrne
Hayley and Derek explain how Val Chmerkovskiy inspired them to have children
Hayley and Derek explain how Val Chmerkovskiy inspired them to have children
BTS’ Jimin updates his fans about military service
BTS’ Jimin updates his fans about military service
Alicia Silverstone, Kevin Connolly, and Nick Frost to Star in Dark Comedy
Alicia Silverstone, Kevin Connolly, and Nick Frost to Star in Dark Comedy "Krazy House"
Kanye West picked a fight with paparazzi outside police station
Kanye West picked a fight with paparazzi outside police station
"Place of Bones" image shows Heather Graham in the American West
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story