Surrogate mother Kendall Jenner is carrying a horse for her first child.

In the “The Kardashians” episode airing on Wednesday, the supermodel learned that one of her horses is carrying a foal via a surrogate mare.

While getting dressed for the 2022 Met Gala, the supermodel exclaimed, “Oh my God, I’m having a baby!,” before elaborating that she meant a “baby” horse.

The 27-year-old informed her glam crew, “I just got the news it took.” The news that we have an embryo was just texted to me.

Jenner continued by saying that she decided she wanted a foal last year and requested horse “sperm” from hairstylist Jen Atkin for her birthday.

Remember when I requested sperm from you? I really want to gift Kendall something amazing for her birthday, Jen said. I then exclaimed, “Sperm.” equine sperm.

The model explained in a confessional that she had to buy sperm from a “stud” — aka male horse — and she was very picky during the selection process.

“Like, mine was an Olympian,” she said about the chosen donor, noting her own Olympian blood from Caitlyn Jenner.

“Do you think I didn’t think this through?” she joked to producers. “Only Olympians around here.”

Despite being the only one of her famous sisters without kids, Jenner has opened up about her concerns about having a child of her own.

Kris Jenner attempted to persuade her daughter to have another child, or at the very least, to freeze her eggs, during the last season of the popular Hulu series.

