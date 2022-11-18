Surrogate mother Kendall Jenner is carrying a horse for her first child.

Kendall Jenner enjoys a night out with BFF Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles used to be together, but they are...
The 27-year-old informed her glam crew, “I just got the news it took.” The news that we have an embryo was just texted to me.
Jenner continued by saying that she decided she wanted a foal last year and requested horse “sperm” from hairstylist Jen Atkin for her birthday.
Remember when I requested sperm from you? I really want to gift Kendall something amazing for her birthday, Jen said. I then exclaimed, “Sperm.” equine sperm.
The model explained in a confessional that she had to buy sperm from a “stud” — aka male horse — and she was very picky during the selection process.
“Like, mine was an Olympian,” she said about the chosen donor, noting her own Olympian blood from Caitlyn Jenner.
“Do you think I didn’t think this through?” she joked to producers. “Only Olympians around here.”
Despite being the only one of her famous sisters without kids, Jenner has opened up about her concerns about having a child of her own.
Kris Jenner attempted to persuade her daughter to have another child, or at the very least, to freeze her eggs, during the last season of the popular Hulu series.
Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.