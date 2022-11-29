‘Talking to People from His Past Is Painful’ Matt Lauer

Five years after being fired from the Today programme, Matt Lauer has kept his inner circle close.

The former morning show host, 64, has “sort of withdrew from some friendships in the last year,” according to a source who spoke exclusively to interview. This has happened especially after the publication of his former co-worker Katie Couric’s biography, Going There.

According to the insider, “Katie Couric’s book really offended him.” “She revealed their private text messages and gave him a kind rebuke. It caused him to lose faith.”

The insider says, “His level of trust with many individuals he considered friends has just dropped, and part of it was because of Katie’s book, and because talking to people from his past is unpleasant.”

With his two elder children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, who are now in college, as well as his youngest child, Thrijs, 16, who is in high school, Lauer is in “transitional period,” the insider continues. He is described as a “semi-empty nester, not working” by the source.

In October 2021, Couric, 65, said that learning about the Lauer charges was “very, truly distressing” and that it “took me a long time to comprehend what was going on.”

“The Matt I knew was the Matt I believe you all knew as well. He was considerate, friendly, and an excellent coworker “She spoke. “I learnt more about what was happening behind the scenes and received more information. After that, I tried to piece together what had happened by interviewing people and doing some of my own reporting. It was just ugly and heartbreaking.”

“What I came to understand, I believe, was that Matt had a side I had never really known. I made an effort to comprehend his actions and why he was so careless, cruel, and blatantly abusive to other women “Couric went on.

The television star stated once more that she was “shocked” to learn of the allegations and referred to Lauer’s actions as “grossly improper” in a 2021 PEOPLE cover story.

Couric remarked, “That’s not the Matt I know.” Humans have a dual nature, and occasionally they prevent you from seeing both sides.

After a former employee of the network, later named as Brooke Nevils, complained that Lauer had harassed her sexually, NBC fired him in November 2017. Soon after, a number of additional women came forward with comparable complaints.

For his 2019 book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, Nevils revealed himself to Ronan Farrow. When she was working for NBC’s Meredith Vieira at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Nevils claimed that Lauer sexually assaulted her in his hotel room. According to Lauer, all of his interactions were amicable.

