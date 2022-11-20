Taylor Swift attended the American Music Awards and lived up to her wildest dreams.

Taylor Swift has gathered quite a collection of American Music Awards since she made her debut at the yearly music awards program 15 years ago. With a total of 34 victories, including six Artist of the Year awards and a Dick Clark Award for Excellence, the pop sensation is really the most decorated artist. Additionally, she is the first and only woman to have ever received the AMA for Artist of the Decade.

Taylor now hopes to add to her already outstanding collection at this year’s ceremony on Nov. 20 with six nominations.

However, the artist noted that “Music has never been fundamentally about competition” during the 2009 American Music Awards.

Taylor has also had a number of spellbinding performances at the show throughout the years. Taylor has shown she is completely fearless when it comes to commanding the stage, whether she’s lighting up the place during a pyrotechnics-filled performance of “Blank Space” or singing a medley of her greatest hits with friends Camila Cabello and Halsey.

First Appearance

During the 2007 show, Taylor Swift made her American Music Awards debut by presenting an award alongside rapper Fabulous.

Musical Debut

With an emotional rendition of her 2008 hit song “White Horse,” the singer made her performance debut at the AMAs.

First Win

Taylor earned her first-ever AMA award at the 2008 ceremony, besting Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood for the title of Favorite Country Female Artist.

Party with Miley

The 2008 AMAs had a tone of partying! Following her first victory, the 18-year-old also joined Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus, Jordin Sparks, Julianne Hough, and Ashley Tisdale in celebrating Miley’s 16th birthday backstage.

Artist of the Year

Due to her Fearless Tour, Taylor was unable to attend the 2009 ceremony in person, but she still won five awards, including Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist, and Artist of the Year.

Going Back

The pop singer performed a spooky cover of her Speak Now song “Back to December” in 2010. As a sweet way to end the performance, Taylor inserted the chorus from One Republic’s “Apologize” into her own song.

Another One

Observe a pattern here? In 2012, Taylor won the title of Favorite Country Female Artist for the seventh time running.

