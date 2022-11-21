Taylor Swift Makes Surprise AMAs Appearance in Golden Jumpsuit

More Music, More Happier Says Taylor Swift
One might assume Taylor Swift is ready for a break after releasing...
She added during the acceptance speech for her favourite pop album, “This album is a rerecorded album and I cannot tell you how much my rerecorded records mean to me but I never thought or assumed that they would mean anything to you. I’m very grateful that you care about this record, of which I’m so proud.
Her “beautiful, intelligent buddy” Blake Lively was thanked for directing the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” which starred Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller. The artist continued by thanking everyone who collaborated with her on the record.
The musician’s appearance at the AMAs comes after she expressed regret to her fans who had trouble getting tickets for her upcoming Eras tour, many of whom documented their difficulties in trending social media threads.
And she’s been making the red carpet rounds in style, attending MTV’s European Movie Awards on Nov. 13, where she took home four trophies — the most of any artist.
She brought her fashion A-Game in a shimmering David Koma dress, which featured a black corset-style bodysuit and a cage skirt studded with green stones.
